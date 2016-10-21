DWU professor looks at genetics connection to cancer

For Alexander Kofman, research was a priority until he decided to become a teacher.

Kofman is somewhat new to teaching, but he’s already impressed with Dakota Wesleyan University students. Kofman, a visiting professor in biology, just began this semester at DWU and teaches a variety of classes including genetics and molecular and cell biology.

“They are great students,” Kofman said. “The students are fantastic here, even those who are non-majors. They are so motivated and I’ve never seen that before.”

Just like several other professors at Dakota Wesleyan, Kofman has a research project he works on in his spare time. Kofman’s research is aimed at identifying tiny changes in the human genome, which could be linked to predisposition to cancer.

“This is the era of Genomics, and many scientists and medical doctors are exploring single nucleotide polymorphisms and their potential link with various human diseases,” Kofman said.

Kofman has been involved in this work for more than 20 years and he published his first paper in 2003. He’s currently working on a long-term project on rare single nucleotide polymorphisms. The frequency of these polymorphisms in the human population is comparable to the frequency of cancers, Koffman said. And the hope is that these serve as prognostic markers for various types of cancers.

Kofman has one student on his team working with him on his research and the goal is to present some of their findings in February. But Kofman’s hoping that with the one student, the interest in his research will grow and more students will join.

Kofman has a box full of brain tumors that he plans to work with and analyze. The fragments of brain tumors are not dangerous in anyway, Kofman said, because they are already dead.

And like other professors, Kofman presented his research project to students in September at a campus seminar. This seminar provided students a look into what different professors were researching.

“The room was full of students and was well above my expectations,” Kofman said. “...I could see there’s interest in research.”

Because Kofman is a visiting professor, he’s unsure of how long he will be at Dakota Wesleyan, but he plans to utilize all of his time on campus.

Part of this includes collaborating with other Dakota Wesleyan professors including Paula Mazzer and Brian Patrick. To collaborate with others in teaching and research projects is pretty normal, Kofman said, but also necessary.

“It’s not possible to produce anything if you’re not collaborating,” Kofman said.

As a researcher, Kofman has worked at Regensburg University in Germany where he was trained in molecular biology. He’s also completed part of his research in three schools in New York including the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, the Columbia University Medical Center and the Beth Israel Hospital.

Kofman then decided to get into teaching and is in his fourth year, and has previously taught at Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, and the University of Tennessee in Martin.