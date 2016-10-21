Man accused of running female over with vehicle pleads not guilty
FORT THOMPSON — A man accused of running over a woman with his vehicle pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault charges.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Conrad James Medicine Crow, 44, of Fort Thompson, allegedly ran over a female with his vehicle on Aug. 16, resulting in serious bodily injury to the victim.
Medicine Crow was indicted on Oct. 12 and charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered upon conviction.
Medicine Crow was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.