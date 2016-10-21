Medicine Crow was indicted on Oct. 12 and charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered upon conviction.

Medicine Crow was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.