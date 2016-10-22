Senior living business is booming in Mitchell

On Wednesday, Edgewood Management Group broke ground on an approximately $8 million senior living facility at 501 E. Spruce Street, west of SoDak Sports. This will be second Edgewood facility in Mitchell, and the company’s 12th location in South Dakota.

The existing senior living community — called Edgewood Prairie Crossings — offers 35 assisted living apartments, and the group has plans to convert the building into a memory care community upon completion of the second location.

Set to open its doors in late 2017, the 46-unit building will offer on-site 24-hour staffing, nursing services, a chapel, theater and salon.

According to Russ Kubik, president of the Grand Forks-based company, Mitchell is a “nice, progressive” community with a “thriving” economy. And after conducting feasibility studies, Kubik said the company determined the city needed more assisted living and specifically a memory care unit. Memory care facilities focus on assisting people with memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

“I think Mitchell is in the same category of demographics as just about any community on the North American continent. The fastest growing segment that we have right now in the United States is people 85 and older,” Kubik said. “Everyday, throughout the nation and South Dakota, hundreds of people turn 85 and 85 is kind of that critical number when people are older and probably needing some services that fit well with assisted living.”

The goal is to have the new location and the renovated memory care unit open within a month of each other. While the original plan is to have 46 units in the facility, Kubik said they are already considering an increase to 56 units as construction begins.

“We’d be well served by doing that,” Kubik said.

Existing facilities in Mitchell are also noticing a shortage of rooms for the aging population.

According to Malisa Jones, a registered nurse and coordinator at Avera Brady Assisted Living, the waiting list doesn’t stop growing. Right now, Avera Brady has one opening, and its staff is already making its way through the list to see who will get the rare open room.

“I would say seeing our wait list, probably not,” Jones said when asked if there were enough assisted living facilities in Mitchell. “And there’s definitely a need for memory care units.”

A facility dedicated to memory care is a first for Mitchell, and Kubik said Edgewood’s planned renovation of Edgewood Prairie Crossings is going to have a large impact on its residents.

“What it does is allows families to bring loved ones into an environment where they’re not only going to be secure and safe, which are two really big words in memory care, but with our programming they’re going to enjoy their life and they’re going to be in an environment that’s centered around them,” Kubik said.

Getting on the list

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 17 percent of all Davison County residents are 65 and older. And according to a recent study conducted by Communities Partners Research, this number will continue to grow.

The Communities Partners Research looked into the rental housing market in Mitchell in January and February 2015. In the research, it was found that by the year 2019, nearly half of all households living in the area will have a head of household that is age 55 or older.

Their recommendation was for the city’s future projects to consider age-designation units for senior occupancy for 55 and over. The research, which focuses on the next five years in Mitchell, also concluded the baby boomer generation will create a higher demand in the city for senior options, although it wouldn’t be seen until after 2020.

Jones said there are 25 beds at Avera Brady Assisted Living, and the facility is typically full. With one current opening, Jones said they are searching through the waiting list to see who’s name is next to fill the slot.

But because waiting lists are long at most facilities, Jones said many people put their name on the list even if they aren’t quite ready to move into an assisted living facility.

At Avera, which offers assisted and independent living, there is 24-hour staff assistance available and a nurse on site 40 hours per week.

Similar to the assisted living at Avera, Countryside Living, which offers 88 rooms for both assisted living and independent living, the waiting list is several pages long.

Right now, the facility is completely full, according to Countryside’s Jayne Zens.

“They could be on the waiting list for a long time,” Zens said.

Zens is the only nurse working at the facility and is on-site 40 hours each week, but she’s typically on call 24/7, she said.

Zens agrees with Jones that there are not enough assisted living facilities in Mitchell, but with the addition of Edgewood’s new building, some of the problem will be alleviated.

For Rosewood Court administrator Dave Harris, the “big deficit” in Mitchell is in assisted living rooms, especially “Medicaid rooms,” he said. These are rooms paid for by Medicaid.

Rosewood court is a 16-bed facility that is strictly assisted living, Harris said. And right now, the waiting list is at least three pages long.

Firesteel expansion

Edgewood is not the only facility in town trying to boost options for seniors in Mitchell.

Firesteel Healthcare Center, which offers short- and long-term care, rehabilitation services and complex medical services, has a licensed capacity of 148 beds, according to Administrator Carey Brenner.

But by January 2017, the facility will add 20 more beds, boosting their capacity to 168. The $8 million expansion will allow for two transitional care wings and more amenities including a theater, pub and internet cafe, Brenner said.

“It’s kind of like remodeling your home,” she said. “You want it to be more up to date and for it to be comfortable for the people here.”

The plan also includes a remodel of the center’s therapy space, moving to a space that is five times larger than what they have now.

On average, Brenner estimates Firesteel fills 90 percent of its beds, with many of the residents staying at the center for an average of 22 to 40 days to utilize its short-term care service.

Firesteel Healthcare Center does not offer assisted living, but Brenner said the facility works to maintain “good relationships” with the assisted living facilities in Mitchell.

Brenner said often a resident comes in to get short-term care before moving on to an assisted living facility.

And with the addition of Edgewood, Brenner said it’s given Mitchell and its surrounding communities more options for health care.

“I think recently there’s been some (facilities) added which is wonderful and great thing for community. It’s nice to have a lot of different levels,” Brenner said. “A lot of people in surrounding communities come to Mitchell for health care and it's nice that they have a lot of different options.”

Alternative options

For Rhonda and Scott Dell, owners of Quail View Senior Living, their goal is to offer senior residents of Mitchell a new option.

Quail View, a 15-unit facility that opened in July, is a senior living facility in Mitchell for residents 55 and over. The facility is not assisted living or a nursing home, Dell said.

The Dells own four other buildings in the Aberdeen area similar to Quail View, and they decided to open up another in Mitchell because it provided something new in the community.

“(Mitchell) didn’t have anything like this,” Scott Dell said. “There’s only assisted living or regular apartments. You don’t have that middle concept.”

The Dells said they saw a demand for spaces in Mitchell for people 55 and older that was not assisted living.

But business has been slow.

Scott Dell said they have filled about half of their units and they are struggling to fill the remaining spaces. It’s been slower than expected, Dell said, because in Aberdeen the units were filled immediately.

“I think a lot of people don’t really know what this is like,” Scott Dell said. “A lot of people are confused and think its assisted living. They don’t understand the real concept of this. They are just really nice, high-end elegant apartments.”

Even though they don’t have any on-site nurses or other health care options, Dell said they are making the facility as accessible as possible for residents to utilize services such as food delivery.

Dell said this is the first step for many residents before moving into a permanent facility such as assisted living or a nursing home.

“It’s a stair step and for them, it’s just not a fun step for them to take,” Dell said. “We just want to let people know that there are other options out there than sitting in their house all alone.”

One goal in mind

Jones said Avera Brady receives calls from all over the state, not just the Mitchell community.

People return to the area because they enjoy the Mitchell community, Jones said, but also the facilities offered here.

“Most are developing that home-like atmosphere,” Jones said. “And we do encourage families to come in and participate in activities.

The Dells said they have large community areas in their senior living facility and residents enjoy utilizing the space to be social and play card games.

The Edgewood facility has similar goals in mind, and Kubik said the main idea is to make sure residents are happy where they are living.

“It’s specifically designed so they get to do the things they want to do and enjoy life like the rest of us,” Kubik said.