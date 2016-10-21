Matthew Long Crow was indicted on Oct. 12 by a federal grand jury for the two charges, along with additional charges of assault with a dangerous weapon -- a knife, according to court documents -- and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, stemming from a March incident.

For actions occurring between March 10 and March 19, Crow is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his then-girlfriend with a knife, with the intent to murder her, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is life in custody, a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered upon conviction.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Crow Creek Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges is prosecuting the case.

Long Crow was released on bond pending a trial. A trial date has not been set.

Long Crow is in the custody of his father, Alvin Long Crow, a Fort. Thompson resident, according to court documents.

Court documents also state a protection order against Long Crow was filed in April by the victim. The protection order states Long Crow is to remain a minimum of 100 yards from the victim and is to make “no contact -- no exceptions” with the victim through April 2021.