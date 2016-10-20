Mitchell man acquitted in third cocaine case

Jeffrey Jarman, 48, of Mitchell, was acquitted Thursday of possession of cocaine after law enforcement found a cocaine rock in his Hanson County home.

The judge's decision hinged on whether Jarman knew the cocaine was in his home or whether it had been there so long he'd forgotten, according to Hanson County State's Attorney Jim Davies.

"There isn't a cut and dry A-B-C checklist that every one of those cases hinges on," Davies said. "It was a challenge."

The trial opened at 8:30 a.m. and was concluded by 1 p.m., Davies said. The state called seven witnesses, and Jarman, represented by defense attorney Chris Nipe, called two. Nipe could not be reached for comment.

Law enforcement found the cocaine during a search of Jarman's residence on Jan. 12, which occurred after Jarman crashed a vehicle on Jan. 9 in Mitchell, court documents state.

At the crash scene, authorities found four cans of air duster, which Jarman admitted to ingesting.

Jarman later admitted to violating probation in two cases, in which he originally pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to 88 days in jail with credit for 77 days served in each case and was placed on probation for five years.

Despite the acquittal and Jarman's past, Davies said Jarman has improved in terms of following the law.

"From all appearances, it would seem his performance has improved since that, as far as being a legitimate, law-abiding citizen, and let's just hope it stays that way," Davies said.