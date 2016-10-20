Commission Chairman Ed Engelmeyer hopes to hire someone to take Bartlett's place by Nov. 1, and he may propose a special meeting to do so.

"We don't have a meeting until the 10th, so I suppose we'll have to call a special meeting on it or something," Engelmeyer said.

Engelmeyer said a few people have shown interest as of Wednesday, and according to the auditor's office, two people have submitted formal applications. One of those applications came from the county's newest deputy, Brandon Wingert.

Wingert began working in Hanson County full time in September, but he served as a part-time deputy since May. Before moving, he also served as a deputy and coroner in Douglas County.

In Bartlett's resignation letter, he recommended Wingert to take over until the 2018 election.

"I've talked with a few people who have wished me good luck and told me they'd sure help me out in any way they can," Wingert said.

When Bartlett submitted his resignation, Wingert spoke with Hanson County's other deputy, Sheriff Bartlett's son Michael Bartlett, who said he wasn't interested in taking over but encouraged Wingert to apply.

"He said that he'd support me and stand behind me and help me out in any way that he could," Wingert said.

Still, the sheriff's resignation caught Wingert off guard. He doesn't know what led Bartlett to make his decision, but Bartlett's resignation letter said he was pursuing a job elsewhere.

"He mentioned retiring, but I was under the impression it was going to be a few years down the road," Wingert said. "Everybody's been really supportive for the most part to the sheriff's office to help out in any way until we can get this figured out."

According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website, Wingert is registered as the lone candidate for Douglas County coroner, but he said the county named Douglas County Deputy Dustin Palmquist as coroner after Wingert moved to Alexandria. Wingert no longer plans to seek the coroner position.

According to an advertisement posted in The Daily Republic, all applications for the sheriff's position must be submitted to the Hanson County Auditor by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28, and all applicants must meet "the minimum standards for employment as a South Dakota law enforcement officer," which means they must have completed the Law Enforcement Training program in Pierre, Engelmeyer said.

Engelmeyer said the county's new sheriff must be living in Hanson County on the day he or she is hired, help residents feel safe and understand there are budget limitations in a small county.

"It's got to be in their blood, I guess, so to say, to want the job," Engelmeyer said. "I think every sheriff's department is under a budget crisis, especially in smaller counties. We have roads to take care of, too, and things. There's only so many dollars for so many programs."

Overall, Engelmeyer is pleased with the department, calling Wingert a "nice, young gentleman" and saying he was happy with Bartlett's time as sheriff.

"I just know that he seemed to run a pretty good department to me," Engelmeyer said. "I had some issues on some things, but usually he could answer them. So far, I think the county's been safe."