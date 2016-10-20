Mount Vernon church up for sale

"The biggest reason is we have fewer people in our churches, which is a symptom across the Christian spectrum," Lacey said. "When we looked at the needs of the church and the resources we had, the diocese-wide analysis was we would merge some parishes, so we did with St. John's."

The St. Michael's church building was likely dedicated in 1905, Lacey said.

Since the merger, St. Michael's has continued to offer mass on a regular basis, though not weekly. But very few, if any, people were attending the masses, instead opting to travel to Mitchell or maintain regularity by attending masses each week at St. John's.

Lacey said on average approximately 130-150 people attend services at St. John's each week.

According to Lacey, church officials don't have a set selling price for the church building and will entertain all offers.

But there are some conditions.

Offers must include a description of what the building will be used for, how long the buyer intends to use the building and their offer, Lacey said.

"There are certain requirements because it is a church facility," Lacey said. "It could be a dignified business, family housing. We'd love to see it become something that would serve the community of Mount Vernon."

Since putting the building on the market two weeks ago, Lacey said, no offers have been made to purchase it. But he said he has heard rumblings from some community members showing interest a possible purchase.

When the parish receives a "valid offer" it will be accepted, Lacey said, adding he'd like the sale to be completed by spring.

Adding to its value is a 50 feet by 60 feet parish hall addition completed in 2007, Lacey said. The building is handicap accessible has multiple rooms and bathrooms.

"It really is a beautiful, beautiful hall," Lacey said.