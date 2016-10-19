Davison County Magistrate Court July 18 through Aug. 1

• Santos Choc Lopez, 23, Plankinton; no driver's license, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Ezekial Van Walleghen, 15, Letcher; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brett Wayne Stanbery, 28, Tacoma, Wash.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Leonard Guy Boyer, 30, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $54 fine; $66 costs; following too closely, $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit is authorized upon proof of financial responsibility; and insurance; and turning in a valid driver's license; have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees as ordered; must pay other driver for any damages.

• Christopher Shane Wharton, 53, Emery; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; must serve 41 days immediately, with credit of 41 days; the 30 days on Dec. 15, 2016; conditions: pay fines and costs; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be on probation and obey all terms and conditions; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority of law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall complete a satisfactory clear out session; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; Shall not participate in game of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time the defendant is on probation; court services authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with the sentence and court supervision; do not hang around known drug users; payment plan through court services.

• Shannon Ann Sack, 30, Willow Lake; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in Schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence: $104 costs; three years in penitentiary; three years suspended; shall serve 90 days in county jail; five immediately with credit for five days; followed by others in order; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be on probation under supervision of court services officer and abide by terms and conditions in probation agreement; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine, upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing and pay all costs of testing; shall complete a satisfactory cler our session; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; get a treatment needs assessment; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time the defendant is on probation.

• Wenton Wade Peters, 70, Mitchell; no driver's license; $200 fine; $66 costs; conditions; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Mark Leo Hettinger, 51, Mitchell; operate vessel under influence; $400 fine; $219 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.

• Janet Margaret Anderson, 49, Mitchell; possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 13 days suspended; if defendant can provide a clean US the 20 days will be suspended; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Cory Edwin Reeves Jr., 50, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county; obtain an alcoholic drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense within 30 days; provide that evaluation to the court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations; sent written verification of compliance to the state's attorney ; participate in at own expense, the 24/7y program; violation of any condition of program will be immediately taken into custody and held until matter can be brought to court shall participate in the program for 60 days unless treatment specifies differently and then a no drink rule will take effect for duration of any time to permit; shall enroll in participate in at own expense in the 24/7y program for duration of any permit;

• Kyle Robert Gross, 30, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway fine; $39 fine; $60 costs.

• Marie Needham, 34, Yankton; speeding on a state highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Chance Alan Derrick, 21, Letcher; speeding on state highway; $39 fine $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Tacey Jan Nielsen, 33, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Meredith Musegades Humke, 47, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Stephen L. Schilling, 52, Kansas City, Mo., no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michelle Desiree Apgar, 18, Mitchell; fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Desiree Michelle Apgar, 18, Mitchell; impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 49 days suspended; credit for 11 days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county.

• Jonathan P. Harder, 23, Mitchell; violation of protection order; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; shall participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program; violation will result in being taken into custody and held until matter can be brought before court; shall participate in the program for 90 days; anytime the defendant is not in Stepping Stones he shall be on 24/7; shall have no offenses and obey all laws;

• Shannon Louis Del Hansen, 32, Mitchell; domestic abuse simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, $109 costs; 120 days in jail; 100 suspended; credit for eight days; furlough for therapy; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county; attend and successfully complete program for family violence counseling and provide proof of completion to court and state's attorney within one year; pay a $25 domestic abuse surcharge; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense within 30 days; provide that evaluation to court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations and send written verification of compliance to state's attorney; participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program; violation of any condition of the 24/7 sobriety program will result in being taken into custody and held until matter can be brought before this court; participate in program for a period of 360 days; have no unwanted contact with the Winnadel Jacobs in this case for a period of one year.

• Danica Loseke, 35, Mitchell; possession of controlled substances in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; $54 restitution; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; serve 90 days in county jail as follows: 30 days immediately; and then as directed; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; shall obey all federal, state and local laws; shall be on probation under the supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer and obey all terms and conditions of probation; submit to warrantless search and seizure of personal residence and property by any supervising court or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that the defendant is in violation of any provision of this sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to testing twice daily at own expense; enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall complete a satisfactory clear out session; shall use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games or chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; follow all treatment needs assessment; comply with all social services rules for raising children; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation.

• Steven Heath Hathcock, 36, Payson, Ariz., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Dan S. Mertz, 29, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Jo Dell Scheetz, 63, Parkston; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs; driving with suspended (not revoked) license: $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Robert Anthony Abramski, 67, Mount Pleasant S.C., speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Neil Dumoulin, 60, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jason Elmer Erbentraut, 35, Madison; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• David Lee Voorhees, 18, Parkston; speeding on other roadways, $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Brenda Kay Waterbury, 60, Brandon; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Sean Jeffrey Carroll, 17, Plankinton; unsafe/illegal backing; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Wayne Eglet, 68, Kent, Wash; failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Harley W. Gruenwald, 43, Box Elder; fail to stop at weigh station; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Lance Gerald Collins, 19, Parkston; speeding on other roadways, $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Sara Morgan Darity, 65, Hillsboro, Ga., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Allen Laduke, 30, Carlton, Mich., consume or mix alcoholic beverages in public place, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kaleb Lawrence Carsten, 24, Kimball, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Siara Tarantino, 36, Great Falls, Mont.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Trenton Albert Banes, 20, Elberon, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Zachary Fischer, 25, New Ulm, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Lucas John Mauer, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kacey Marie Murphy, 33, Mitchell; reckless driving,$400 fine; $219 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; enroll in, attend and complete at your own expense, a DUI class and sent written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney.

• Megan Wilma Yada, 30, Chadron, Neb., speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Bradley Scott Yeadon, 32, Mitchell; no driver's license, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Taylor Andrew Hughes, 25, Parkston; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jamie Reinhard Marquardt, 22, St. Charles, Minn.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 ifn;e $66 costs.

• Nathan Stewart, 16, MItchell; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brittany A. Weckler, 23, Mokena, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Russell Joseph Ray, 46, New Orleans, La., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Hayden Lee Snyder, 17, Ethan; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Leslie Lynelle Ohlrogge, 48, Woonsocket; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Dylan James Strom, 27, New Hope, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brian Lee Volk, 41, Mitchell; exhibition driving, $54 ifn;e $66 costs.

• Michael William Grosz, 45, Mitchell; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Alexander Jacob Bear Robe-Hofwolt, 23, Mitchell; possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $84 costs; 360 days in jail; 360 days suspended; consecutive to any other jail time; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws for a period of one year after release from jail; pay fines, costs and fees; court appointed attorney fees are reduced to civil lien; warrantless search and seizure for a period of one year after serving any jail time.

• Christopher Shane Wharton, 53, Emery; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; four years in the penitentiary, four years suspended; must serve jail time; 41 days immediately, credit for 41 days, 30 days on Dec. 15, 2016 and so on; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be on probation under supervision of court services officer; abide by terms of probation agreement; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of testing; enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; enroll in the 24/7 program and submit to twice daily testing and pay all costs of such testing; complete a satisfactory clear out session; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• David Slaughter, 43, Janesville, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jorge R. Martinez, 51, Zolfo Springs, Fla.; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Stacy Mae Henderson, 52, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Christophe Frederic Jean Georgeonnet, 40, New Orleans, La., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Juan Pablo Ardon, 40, Huron; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Scott Langston Rafter, 16, Philip; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• April Nicole Morris, 29, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Felicia Hartley, 28, Beresford; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Dominic Thomas Gasparotto, 37, West Des Moines, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Daniel Wayne VanZee, 26, Mitchell; operating boat without license numbers; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Lavina K. Bahm, 77, Gregory; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Casey Lynn LeBeau, 25, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $66 costs; three days in jail; credit for three days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees and credit for one day served.

• Shay Michael Colestock, 19, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Davis Michael Cowins, 18, Mitchell; simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; $16 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Sunny Marie Hollifield, 38, Sioux Falls: driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders follow evaluator's recommendations and sent written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; shall in roll in and participate in at own expense the 24/7 program for duration of any permit.

• Braydn James Beals, 23, State Center, Iowa; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Ruth Thompson, 82, Huron; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Wendy Jo Buysse, 40, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Shannon James Linn, 36, Lane; violation of safety requirements; two counts; for both counts: $104 fine; $66 costs;

• Tanner Scott Jorgensen, 17, Mitchell; stop at flashing red signal, $54 fine; $66 costs;

• Desiree Michell Apgar, 18, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs;

• Soumendu Das, 30, Eden Prairie, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs;

• Allen Leslie Hoaglund, 33, Grand Forks, N.D., illegal lane change, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Laurel Lynn Iverson, 56, Huron; under minimum length of fish; $25 fine; $60 costs;

• Jessica Ann Shaw, 21. Cottontown, Tenn.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Adonis Deana Ruml, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $ 54 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines and costs.

• Austin O'Brien, 33, Custer; driving under influence, second offense; suspended imposition of sentence; $500 fine; $269 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; court acknowledges that alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; shall consume no alcoholic beverages for period of one year except for ceremonial events.

• Carey Lee Grosdidier, 45, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• James Matthew Paasch, 42, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Anita Fouberg, 53, Woonsocket; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs;

• Rachelle Lynna Perman, 18, Mitchell; seat belt violation,$25 fine.

• Teresa Jo Sternhagen, 48, Tabor, speeding on a state highway; $19 fine; $66 costs;

• Josue Alejandro Nava-Trujillo, 23, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Mark Edward Hill Jr., 24, Blairsville, Pa., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Charlotte Rose Heinz, 29, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $78 fine; $66 costs.

• Paige Marie Pruett, 23, Minot, N.D.; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Victor Uriostegui, 33, Elgin, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Lisa Chantel Maddox, 45, LaGrange, Ga., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Joshua P. Morris, 31, Wayne, N.J., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Dylan Reed Thompson, 23, MItchell; disorderly conduct, $200 fine; $66 costs; 15 days in jail; 15 days suspended on these conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Casey James Medicine Horn, 19, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $66 costs; 30 days in jail; 10 days suspended; credit for 17 days; conditions: shall participate at own expense in the 24/7 program; violation will result in being taken into custody immediately and held until matter can be brought before the court; participate in the program for 30 days; pay fines; costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Cade Philip Carpenter, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Danielle Nichole Jackson, 38, Mount Vernon, speeding on other roadways; $39fine; $66 costs.

• Teddy Robert Estes, 36, Chamberlain, speeding on interstate highway, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Evan Eric Martin, 23, Allendale, Mich.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Aaron Klinger, 37, Mitchell; boat, reasonable speed/disturbance, $59 fine; $60 costs.

• Ricky D. Hartman, 40, Omaha, Neb., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs

• Rebecca Ann Jandreau, 56, Wagner, speeding on other highways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Blake Thomas Stange, 15, Mitchell; speeding other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Dana Lee Douville, 22, Chamberlain, speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Carlos Anthony Jarrett, 28, Misson; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Leroy Howard Brown, 56, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Devon John Grandon, 19, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Guadalupe Daniel Pichataro, 38, Van Nuys, Calif.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Amanda Jo Olson, 30, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Tina Y Kang, 27, Bedminster, N.J., speed ing on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs;

• David Kevin Werning, 55, Emery; speeding on other roadways, $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Chet T. Edinger, 51, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ryland Gene Devries, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Briggs Peine, 23, Hastings, MInn.; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Gladys Rose Jackson, 36, Mitchell, misprison of felony, $200 fine; $85 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended on these conditions: repay court appointed attorney fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws for one year; have no association with known people using drugs.

• Melody Udean Ringing Shield, 26, Winner; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I or II; suspended imposition of sentence: $104 costs; conditions: obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for three years; be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer; and follow terms and conditions of probation agreement; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; be imprisoned in county jail; or other jail as designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon requests of any supervision authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of testing. Enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; use best efforts to obtain and maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; upon full compliance with the terms of this suspended imposition, defendant shall bring this matter to the court's attention for discharge pursuant to law; services authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program, or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with sentence and court supervision; mental health counseling and treatment following all medication and let court services know doctors and pharmacy.

• Brittany Ann Stevenson, 31, Nashville, Tenn.; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Dawna Lynn VanOverschelde, 52, Letcher, speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs; Christopher Shane Wharton, 53, Emery; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Bryan Christopher Davis, 30, St. Louis, Mo.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Alexis Dawn Marie Schaffer, 19, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Jenna Hanson, 29, Northwood, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Elizabeth Ann Swenson, 54, Woonsocket; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Ty William Dykstra, 15, Stickney; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Seth Michael Tegethoff, 21, Alexandria; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ginger Jean Dirks, 33, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.