Woonsocket event center to be completed by Christmas

The 30 feet long and 40 feet wide addition, tacked onto the north end of the existing Woonsocket Community Center, is expected to be completed by Christmas, ready for use in time for the school's annual play in the spring. Its cost was estimated at $100,000.

"Construction started in June, and the November deadline wasn't a definite need, it was just a goal," Woonsocket Superintendent Rod Weber said Wednesday. "As in most projects, it did get pushed back a little bit for little things that still need done."

Work left to be completed in the building includes painting the walls, inputting doors between the Community Center and event center, installing new flooring and having the stage built. Weber said Woonsocket High School students in an industrial tech class will build the stage.

Along with the stage, the event center addition will house dressing rooms, a storage room and restrooms, which are already completed.

The project, spearheaded by the Woonsocket School District and the city of Woonsocket, is intended to create space for performing arts programs at the school, but is also focused on providing for community members, too. There will be a small fee for people to rent the space, Weber said, and those funds will be used to "sustain the building." This includes paying for bills and minor repairs, Weber said.

The project is funded through $42,000 of donations, a $25,000 commitment from the city of Woonsocket and $30,000 from the Woonsocket school. The school also purchased a $7,000 sound system installed in the building.

"We think not only will the school be able to use it for their plays, but we felt the community will be able to use it for dances or performances, too," Weber said. "There's a lot of uses it will have in the community."

The idea for the project arose from space issues at the high school, Weber said. For high school productions, a stage is located in the gymnasium. As a result, only half of the gym is available for physical education classes, golf and track.

Additionally, the stage in the gym was more than 50 years old and needed to be replaced. So, instead of investing $20,000 just to have the new stage completed, Weber said school and city officials decided to make a larger commitment and solve multiple problems in one, sweeping effort.

And that effort will hopefully bolster performing arts, drama and other classes in Woonsocket, Weber said. Currently, those classes are geared toward high school students, but could expand to include middle school students in the future, Weber said, citing the additional space.

"I think it's one of those things where we never want to lose the performing arts," Weber said. "There's a lot of things to be determined but I really think this will be a fuel that keeps the performing arts going."