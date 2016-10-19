Kennebec’s Christensen, Ness each No. 1 in all-around

And a pastime that often takes the spotlight in this small central-South Dakota town is rodeo. So much so that it appears that after some in Kennebec learn to crawl and walk, the next step is learning to ride.

This is possibly why two Kennebec riders, Syerra "CY" Christensen and Bart Ness, hold the top spots in the all-around going into the South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals, which will be held Friday through Sunday in Rapid City. The all-around competition is for rodeo competitors who compete in two or more events.

The two riders say going in at No. 1 is a huge honor in itself, but doing it at the same time as a family friend makes it that much sweeter. To their collective knowledge, it's also the first time two Kennebec riders have been top-ranked in the all-around going into the SDRA Finals at the same time.

"When the summer started, I knew (Christensen) was roping really well and the thought crossed my mind that maybe we'd both end up at the SDRA together," Ness said. "It's more gratifying because we are all family and a bunch of friends. To have two different people competing is really special."

A family connection

The connection goes back several decades when Ness competed in rodeo with Christensen's father, Jerry, and uncle, Larry. They grew up together and traveled to rodeos in the same old pickup with four bald tires and no air conditioning. They'd even sleep on the ground at times — something not many riders have to do nowadays.

Once the men married their wives and started having children, rodeo often took a backseat. It wasn't until the young started growing up and competing in rodeo that it sparked the fire for Ness again. In 2004, he reconnected with the sport and has never looked back.

"Rodeo is not something people who really love the sport can stay away from easily," he said. "I'd start practicing with some of the younger kids and then decided to get back out there and take it more seriously. Some years are better than others and it's been a good year."

But, once he made his return to rodeo, the generation of riders had changed. He was no longer one of the young bucks in the sport and joined a new scene of faces, but not necessarily new names. He was now competing against the children of men he previously competed against. And, to put it more close to home, Ness found himself sometimes practicing with Christensen, just as he had in earlier years with her father and uncle.

Now that Christensen is studying equine business at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, those practices aren't as frequent. They'll have to prepare by following their own routines before the pending competition.

Age is just a number

Christensen is 22 years old and has been involved in rodeo since the age of 4. Having been involved in rodeo for 18 years, she says there's nothing she'd rather be doing.

"I come from an agricultural background and took after the sport very early on," said Christensen. "I just really love the sport."

Christensen is a "spring chicken" compared to Ness, who at 56 has been roping and riding longer than Christensen has been alive — two and a half times to be more exact. Now as a new generation of cowboys and cowgirls move in, he finds he's a little grayer than his fellow opponents.

Approximately five years ago, he was reminded of his age when he overheard a conversation between two other riders after winning a competition.

"I was walking back to the trailer and two kids were standing there, and as I walked by I heard one ask the other, 'Who won the team roping?' and the other one says, 'JD Gerard and some old guy'," said Ness, laughing. "I guess I am the 'old guy' in that story."

Continual success

Although Ness says he is the second-oldest cowboy in the SDRA team roping category, age won't stop him — not even close. His accomplishments began early as a teen, but have continued steadily into adulthood. He won a breakaway title at the age of 13; went to the High School National Finals twice; has claimed national titles in team roping, two world senior team roping championships in the Indian National Finals and one World Wrangler title; and two reserve titles in the SDRA Finals, just to name a few.

He attributes his access not just to his abilities, but also having good horses and partners like Terry Fischer, Spike Guardipee, Trey Young, Brent Belkham and Chops Yazzie.

"You don't get to a place like this by yourself," he said, also noting his wife, Tonya, and their family's constant support.

In her own right, Christensen has an impressive list of accomplishments: she won the Central Rocky Mountain Region breakaway and the SDRA Finals breakaway and all-around events in 2014. Lately she's been dominating in the breakaway, but she'll humbly attribute that to her horse.

"I'm really clicking with my horse and I've had a lot of practice since I am college rodeoing right now," said Christensen, who plans to graduate next spring.

Ready to roll

For Christensen, the SDRA Final is her last stop for 2016.

"I feel pretty prepared and I don't feel nervous," said Christensen. "I really would like to win, but I'm not feeling too much pressure. I just go with the flow and will be ready to go out and do my job."

For Ness, the SDRA Finals is just one of several pending competitions. After, he will sell cattle for a few weeks before loading up the trailer and traveling to Las Vegas for the Indian National Finals. Following the trip to Las Vegas, he'll take part in the NRCA Finals in Rapid City over Thanksgiving before heading back to Las Vegas for the World Series Rodeo on Dec. 1 to compete in team roping.

But the closing of another rodeo season won't mark the end of either of their careers — definitely not. Christensen plans to rodeo for as long as she is able, which if her plans mimic anything close to Ness, she could be competing in rodeo for the next 50-some years. Because, how Ness sees it, he's still got about 10 to 12 years of rodeo ahead of him, which would make him 68 when he retires.

He laughs after that fact he'd be pushing 70 is pointed out, but it doesn't change his mind.

"That sounds great to me," he said. "I will rope as long as I can get up on my horse."