This concert features compositions by American composers. South Dakota composer Deanna Wehrspann will also be in attendance to hear her piece, "Empty Branches, Crystalline Grace," performed by LyricWood.

The Wesleyan Band, under Amundson's direction, will perform "Nathan Hale Trilogy," "Simple Song" from Leonard Bernstein's Mass, and Alfred Reed's "Two Bagatelles." Originally a vocal solo, "Simple Song," was arranged by Amundson to feature sophomore saxophonist Bryce Blank.

LyricWood, under the direction of Soladay, will perform "Quiet City," by Aaron Copland. This piece will feature Deb Kogel, of Wessington Springs, on the English horn, Amundson on trumpet, and Mitchell High School director of bands Ryan Stahle as the conductor. The concert will also include "Variations on a Shaker Melody" and "Hoe Down" from Rodeo, both by Aaron Copland, as well as Wehrspann's "Empty Branches, Crystalline Grace."

The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Music at DWU will also perform its annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and the Service of Lessons and Carols concert will be on Dec. 9.