'Sister Act' takes center stage at MHS

According to Mel Olson, director, there's a little bit of action adventure, religion and some "good ol' conflict" between the characters.

"There will be an on-stage murder," he said. "That's always fun."

"Sister Act" follows the life of a singer who witnesses a murder and is then forced to hide out in a convent for protection. It's very similar to the movie, also titled "Sister Act," starring Whoopi Goldberg, Olson said.

While hiding from the mob with a bunch of nuns, the main character, Deloris Van Cartier, has a mixture of emotions, slowing changing as time continues. Olson said the convent begins to "rub off" on Van Cartier, but she has an effect on the convent, too.

"We have guns that go off and we have fake alcohol and fake cigarettes" Olson said. "And part of that is necessary to show the transformation of the main character."

All tickets can be purchased at the door, with adult prices at $5 and students price at $3. Activity passes can also be used for admission.

Olson said this will be the last musical held in the high school auditorium, which seats about 600, since the fine arts center will be completed by January 2017.