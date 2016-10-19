Man charged with taking photos of sleeping woman

According to court documents, Herrick made sexual contact with the woman while she was asleep and took pictures of her body. When she woke up, the woman allegedly took the phone and deleted five to seven photos and reported the incident to police.

Herrick was charged with making sexual contact without consent and taking pictures without consent, Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

According to court documents, Herrick is a registered sex offender and is on parole. He was convicted of sexual contact with a person incapable of consent in 2011, in which he was also accused of taking photos of the victim during the incident.

Herrick is scheduled to appear in court next week.