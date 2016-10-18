During Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davison County Commission, State's Attorney Jim Miskimins offered his opinion on Constitutional Amendment S — also known as Marsy's Law — which will appear on the ballot for South Dakota voters in November.

While Miskimins said he supports victim's rights, he said the state already protects the rights of victims to crimes and that the amendment would create an additional burden for state's attorney's office throughout South Dakota.

"In my estimation, Marsy's Law will be expensive for Davison County," Miskimins said.

The amendment would add 19 lines to the South Dakota Constitution, adding several protections for crime victims, including the reasonable and timely notice for a victim to be present at criminal release hearings and the right to confer with the attorney for the government.

Miskimins said the amendment would require a victim to be notified of all bond hearings whether they want to or not, and that notification will likely fall to the state's attorney's office. If approved by voters, Miskimins said he would likely need to hire another employee at a cost to Davison County's taxpayers.

"Marsy's Law will cost Davison County in my view, I can at least assure you that I will be asking for additional funding," Miskimins said.

Miskimins also feared the amendment would reduce the attention victims of "serious crime" would receive if counties were forced to notify victims in thousands of other cases.

If victim's rights were altered, Miskimins suggested addressing the issue through the state Legislature.

One former assistant attorney general, Jason Glodt, supports Amendment S, having said South Dakota has "some of the weakest crime victim rights in the nation."

In a statement made available on the S.D. Secretary of State's website, Glodt says the amendment would give victims "basic constitutional rights."

"A 'Yes' vote for Amendment S is a vote to ensure that victims of crime are afforded rights on a level equal to those of the accused and convicted," Glodt wrote. "A 'Yes vote is for equal rights."

After hearing Miskimins' statements, Commissioner John Claggett appeared to side with his county's elected state's attorney.

"This is such a huge deal, and you've just bypassed your whole legislature," Claggett said. "It makes zero sense."

Davison Co. voters hit the polls early

Davison County voters are already stuffing the ballot box, according to Auditor Susan Kiepke.

Kiepke told the commission Tuesday the county has handed out nearly 1,000 absentee ballots so far, and Kiepke asked the five-person board to authorize additional assistance for the auditor's office in the event early voting ramps up in the coming weeks.

"It's not an unusual request, however, we do have an unusual amount of absentee voting, it seems like," Kiepke said.

On top of the heavy absentee voting, Kiepke said her office has distributed approximately 1,500 ballot explanations.

"Well, that's better than people not voting," Commissioner Brenda Bode said.

Kiepke urged voters to educate themselves on the issues, and said 12 to 14 polling booths have been set up at the Davison County Courthouse for those interested in voting early.

Other business

In other regular business Tuesday, the commissioners:

• Tabled a hearing with RR Enterprises, Inc. to discuss malt beverage and wine license requests due to RR Enterprises' attorney not being able to attend the hearing.

• Approved bills and reviewed evaluation questions for department heads.

• Recommended the county's legal counsel draft a two-year contract with Avera Health for continued use of the Davison County Fairgrounds at a rate of $1,000 per month.