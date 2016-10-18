Mitchell Visitor Center grand opening expected in April

According to Mitchell Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katie Knutson, the finishing touches will be completed on the new Visitor Center on Burr Street by the time tourist season ramps in April.

"It'll look fantastic, and it already does," Knutson said.

A "soft opening" for the center was held on Oct. 1, and it's been open since. Unlike the 144-square-foot log cabin it replaced, the roomier 824-square-foot center next to Anytime Fitness will remain open year-round.

The center, which is located slightly closer to Interstate 90 than the previous facility, has seen 150 visitors pass through in its first few weeks in service. And, Knutson said, the close proximity to Caribou Coffee has boosted foot traffic.

The opening of the new Visitor Center was delayed slightly due to disagreements between the landowners, the CVB and the Mitchell Area Development Corp., but the delays led to the CVB bringing the visitors kiosk back to the Corn Palace.

"It's just kind of been a process," Knutson told The Daily Republic. "You know, we hadn't built anything before."

Knutson said wall decor and other finishing touches will be added to the existing space before a formal grand opening will be held in April. And once the tourist season comes around again, Knutson said the CVB will look to saturate the market with advertisements.

Earlier this year, Mitchell Area Development Corp. Executive Director Bryan Hisel estimated the project would cost $115,000 when finished, funded in part by a $75,000 grant from the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development.

The CVB also launched a smartphone app to pair with its new-look Visitor Center. The app, which has received approximately 100 downloads as of Tuesday, was designed as a "one-stop resource" for locals and travelers seeking information on Mitchell area events, restaurants, hotels and more.

The free app, called "Mitchell SD — Find Your Palace," is available for Android and Apple devices.

"We want it to be easy for visitors to find what they're looking for in Mitchell, and a smartphone app literally puts that information in their pocket," Knutson said in a press release. "But we also recognize that residents want easy access to this information, too. So we designed it with both audiences in mind."

The app also includes job listings from MitchellHasJobs.com, and the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated on the project to connect local business information and event information into the app's database.

"It's uncommon for a community of this population to have all of the amenities and options that we have in Mitchell," Moller said in a press release. "This app is a way to unite all of the unique and surprising elements of our community, in an easy-to-use app that residents and visitors can both enjoy."