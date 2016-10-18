a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for a headstone placement at the burial sites of veterans.

There are six veterans, all who have been dead for more than 80 years, who do not have proper headstones, according to Debra Emme, who works at the Davison County Veteran's Service Office and whose daughter is part of the troop.

So Emme and Veterans Service Officer Jessica Davidson were "bouncing off ideas" on how to fundraise for the headstones. Local Boy Scout troops have done similar veteran-related projects in the past and Emme thought if the Boy Scouts can do it, so can the Girl Scouts.

The 11-person Girl Scout troop's goal is to raise $1,000 through the online site and a bucket in the VSO office, Emme said.

"I'm hoping that it will create a positive impact for the girls and showing its good to do something for something else," Emme said. "Yes, it's pretty much online but at same time it's kind of teaching them no matter how old (the veterans) are, and no matter what military branch they are in, they are still important. And it's still important to honor those who have served country."

Right now, the graves have a simple marker, but the Girl Scouts want to pay for a larger cement slab to make it more prominent, Emme said.

The $1,000 goal will only pay for one of the veteran's headstones, but if the troop surpasses its goal, Emme said the troop will put the money to help the remaining headstones.

There's no end date for the fundraiser, but Emme said the hope is to raise enough before "snow starts flying" to have a ceremony.

Once the troop meets its goal, Emme said the girls will each receive a "support our troop" patch and certificates for their efforts.

"It's one of those things where each of the girls has somewhat of a connection to the military and you know, especially with Veterans Day coming up, they're thinking it is the coolest," Emme said.