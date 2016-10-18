Circuit court cases from 10/18

Not guilty pleas

• Aloysius Cross, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstructing police, jailer or firefighter and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or waste. A trial was scheduled for December.

• Chelsey Kiyukan, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December. Kiyukan was released on a public recognizance bond as long as she completes twice-weekly urinalysis tests.

• Mark Leach, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, ingestion of opiates and cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a sex offender and violating community safe zone restrictions in two cases. Trials are scheduled for December. A request for bond modification for a five-day trip to Minnesota was approved. A request for bond modification from twice-weekly urinalysis tests to once-weekly tests was denied.

• Jessica Martin, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December. A request for a personal recognizance bond was denied.

• Eric Rumbolz, 21, of Dimock, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December.

• Robert Stuber, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, ingestion of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for February or March.

• Emily Truesdell, 30, of Mount Vernon, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of clonazepam and alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December.

Guilty pleas

• Corbin Johnson, 22, of Delmont, pleaded guilty to first-degree escape on Sept. 29 by running from a parole officer, who attempted to arrest him for faking a urinalysis test. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A charge of obstructing police, jailer or firefighter will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks.

• Ryan Stange, 26, of Stratford, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a firearm, valued between $1,000 and $2,500, between Sept. 17 and Oct. 1, 2015, and possession of methamphetamine on May 6. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for November.

Probation violations

• Tessa Claussen, 31, of Mitchell, denied violating probation by committing identity theft, using K2, using THC three times, having an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, committing simple assault and missing appointments with a treatment program. A trial was scheduled in four weeks. Claussen was originally placed on probation for possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Warren Rowley, 22, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by missing appointments with court services, being discharged from a treatment program, failing to maintain employment and failing to maintain contact with court services. Rowley was sentenced to serve four years in prison, suspended to 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days served, and was placed on probation for two years. Rowley was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Andrew Schladweiler, 27, of Mitchell, denied violating probation in two cases by using marijuana, missing appointments with court services, committing burglary and failing to complete a treatment program. A trial was scheduled in four weeks. A request for house arrest was denied. Schladweiler was originally placed on probation for second-degree burglary and aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle.

• Bobbee St. John, 31, of Mitchell, denied violating probation by using meth two times. A trial was scheduled in four weeks. A request for a furlough when a bed is available at Stepping Stones was approved. St. John was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

Continuances and warrants

• Yvette Brownotter, 36, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Brownotter is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Natasha Demarrias, 20, of Rapid City, was not present. She was granted a continuance for nine days. Demarrias is charged with aggravated eluding, reckless driving and grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000.

• Sheradynn Eagleman, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks so she may meet with her newly appointed attorney. Eagleman is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Arnold Hopkins, 36, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Hopkins is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

• Wetu Kiyukan, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks so she may meet with her newly appointed attorney. Kiyukan is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine.