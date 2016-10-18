Two suspects in kidnapping plead not guilty

The charges stem from a Sept. 22 incident in which Rock, Sherman and two women, Vanessa Hakl and Danica Loseke, allegedly kidnapped and robbed a 66-year-old Mitchell man at a Third Avenue apartment, took the man's vehicle and left him in a field without any clothes.

Sherman's attorney, Doug Papendick, also requested a reduction in Sherman's $100,000 bond, but Chief Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Sherman was "a danger to society" and a flight risk due to the serious nature of his charges. The request was denied.

According to court documents, the alleged victim drove Hakl and Loseke at about 1:30 a.m. from Thirsty's to Hakl's apartment on the 100 block of East Third Avenue, where he went into the apartment with the four suspects.

When he tried to leave, Hakl allegedly grew angry because he would not help her pay her rent, and she put a hatchet against the man's throat, took his rings, phone, wallet, keys and credit card and forced him to write a $2,000 check.

Sherman then held a blade to the man's side while they walked to the man's 1972 Buick Skylark and said he would kill the man if he wasn't quiet, court documents state.

The group escorted the man from the apartment, and Rock allegedly placed a blindfold on the man before the group left him in the country.

Rock and Sherman were arrested the next day, and Loseke was arrested shortly after. Hakl has yet to be located, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

All four suspects are charged with first-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine; and first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Trials were scheduled for Rock and Sherman in December.