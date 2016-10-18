Donald Pickner, 42, of Pukwana, appeared Tuesday at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell. He was cited with the three charges after allegedly running from and struggling with police on Sept. 26 at the intersection of Second Avenue and Duff Street in Mitchell.

Mitchell authorities were seeking Pickner in connection with a domestic assault, but he was already being sought by Brule County authorities after the sheriff's office and Chamberlain police department allegedly discovered a homemade explosive device on Sept. 7 in Pickner's residence.

The device was detonated on Sept. 9 with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and charges have not yet been filed. No charges were filed for the domestic assault, either.

A trial for the Davison County charges was scheduled for December. A change-of-plea deadline was set for Nov. 15, and Pickner remains in custody in the Davison County Jail.

Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest are Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.