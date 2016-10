Guests of the 31st annual Pheasants Forever/Pheasant Country banquet mingle at the end of a social hour on Friday during the banquet at the World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell. According to Banquet Chairman Brad Zimmerman and Youth Program Coordinator Jen Johnston, attendence for the banquet, which included aucitons, raffles and entertainment, was approximately 630 people, with most of the attendees from out of state.