Mitchell FFA heads to nationals

The students began the 15-hour drive after school concluded Monday, sporting blue Mitchell FFA T-shirts.

"It's just a wonderful, personal experience to come back with positive vibes and positive messages," said Jeff Hoffman, Mitchell's FFA adviser. "And they'll be excited and motivated to complete the school year."

There are two groups of students competing for national honors at the FFA — formerly known as Future Farmers of America — convention, and three students who are attending for workshops and community service projects. The first team, a group of four girls, will represent South Dakota in veterinary science after placing first in the state convention in April.

The group—which includes Grace Phinney, Hailey Axemaker, Tierney Musick and Mahayla Foos—focus on different roles in veterinary medicine. This includes identification of animals, problem-solving skills and hands-on practicums.

Another group of four students—which includes Lane Jorgensen, Leah DePippo, McKenzie Patton and Shalynn Klunder—will represent South Dakota in agricultural sales.

The agricultural sales group will be presenting a sale of a product, including presentations on sales steps and tactics during the convention.

Veterinary Science and Agriculture Sales are two of 24 career development events (CDE), covering job skills, at the national convention.

For a majority of the students, this is their first time going to the national convention, and they are equally excited and nervous. During the 15-hour drive, Hoffman said the students will be spending their time studying and preparing for their days in Indianapolis.

For Hailey Axemaker, a senior, this is not her first time attending a national convention, but she's still anxious.

"We're hoping just to have a good show," she said. "Just as long as we feel good after the event and feel like we gave it our all."

Axemaker said the goal for the veterinary science team is to get a silver. All of the competing groups will receive either a bronze, silver or gold rating at the national convention, which will feature 60,000 high school students from across the country.

To first get to the national competition, the student groups first had to win at the state convention. And, according to Hoffman, this takes a large amount of time and effort.

"Every group is unique. It's a group of excellent students here. They all work hard and they all take care of things," he said. "It's neat to see us winning a state event in anything. It takes a lot of work. To be at a national event is exciting opportunity for them and I've had the privilege of having several state-winning teams go to nationals."

Hoffman attributes the group's success to not just the hard work of his students, but also to the school and other local sponsors.

The students, who meet at least once or twice weekly, have been coached by Hoffman, but also from area business and industry leaders to train in certain topics.

"We want to make those connections," Hoffman said. "Part of what this is all about is getting kids ready for the industry."

The hands-on experience and lessons learned from local professionals is a "wonderful way to be prepared," for the convention and the student's future career, Hoffman said.

The students will find out Friday at the individual awards banquets how they placed in the ranks, Hoffman said.

"I'm just looking forward to a great week ..." Hoffman said, "and spending time with the kids."