One man suffers minor injuries after hunting accident near Kimball
KIMBALL — One man was treated for minor injuries after a hunting accident Saturday between Kimball and White Lake.
The man, whose name is not being released until an accident report has been filed, was hit by a BB above his left eye around 1:30 p.m. on private property, according to Andy Petersen, a South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks conservation officer in Mitchell.
The man, who was serving as a blocker, was hit by another member of his hunting party group during Saturday's pheasant opener. A blocker is a person posting at the end of the field watching for birds.
The man was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, where he was treated and released.
Petersen urged hunters to have quality eye protection, and take precautions to avoid similar incidents.