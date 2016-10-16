Slow start to pheasant season

The duo was part of a 12-person group of hunters from Fulton, Mitchell and Sioux Falls. Clad in orange, the group scoured public lands for more than an hour on Saturday before finally bagging three birds.

And they weren't the only hunters struggling to bag birds in the Mitchell area on Saturday during South Dakota's opening pheasant weekend.

According to Andy Petersen, South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks conservation officer in Mitchell, hunting was "a little tougher than expected" because of the large amount of standing crops still in the field. While many hunters had a harder time working with the late harvest conditions, Petersen said many were still successful.

Petersen estimates the average bird count in the Mitchell area was one bird per hunter. According to a statewide press release issued by the GF&P, the bird count in the southeast region of South Dakota ranged between one-half bird per hunter in the east and 1.5 birds in the west, with the most populated area to hunt was near Mitchell to the east of Chamberlain.

Petersen said there should be even more success for hunters as the season continues, which runs until Jan. 1, 2017.

"In weeks to come, hunting will be better," Petersen said.

In late August, GF&P reported a 20 percent decrease in statewide pheasants-per-mile index compared to 2015. This year's statewide pheasant-per-mile index is 3.05, down from last year's index of 3.83, when approximately 1.256 million roosters were harvested.

But Petersen didn't see the decrease play a major factor during opening weekend.

"Even though we're projected to be down 20 percent overall, this area was pretty similar to last year," Petersen said.

Other parts of the state saw a lot more success, including the central region. According to the GF&P, the average bird count per person was two in Lyman, Tripp, Hughes and Brule counties.

Diana Landagent, a GF&P conservation officer in Chamberlain, said pheasant opener was good to the hunters near Chamberlain and she estimated an average of two to three birds per hunter, with many have more success on private than public lands.

Standing crops didn't have as much of an effect on hunters in Chamberlain area than it did in Mitchell, Landagent said. Most of the beans were already harvested, and corn has just begun, Landagent said. But many of the hunters in Landagent's area chose grassy and slew areas to search for pheasants.

"We have a lot of commercial pheasant operations in the Chamberlain area and they're designing the land for pheasant habitat," Landagent said. "Trying to optimize their pheasant potential and that's why I think pheasant numbers seem to be doing better here."

Opening day also featured warm weather for mid-October, with mid- to upper-60s for most of the day. The warm weather also caused for some "hot" dogs according to the GF&P.

While it was warmer than usual, Petersen said it's not the warmest he's seen for the pheasant opener. It just required the hunters to continually keep their dogs watered and fresh for the hunt.

"(Saturday) was perfect, hardly any wind and it was really nice," Petersen said about the Mitchell area.

At least one hunting accident was reported, which took place on private land between Parkston and Olivet on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred when a pheasant flew up and a few of the people in the hunting party shot at the bird. One man, who was serving as a blocker, was hit by BBs, according to Brian Humphrey, a GF&P conservation officer in Olivet. A blocker is a person posting at the end of the field watching for birds.

The man was treated and released for his injuries that day.

As far as citations go, Petersen there were a few "here and there" in the Mitchell area, but not too many. Most of the violations were for trespassing.

The Chamberlain area was quiet too, Landagent said. She issued one warning and one citation for shooting before noon. Official shooting hours for ring-necked pheasant begin at noon to sunset from Oct. 15-21. For the rest of the season, hours will be from 10 a.m. to sunset.

Both Landagent and Petersen said they saw many out-of-state hunters as well as South Dakota residents, but they all came simply to have a fun weekend and spend time with family.

"I've talked to a lot of out-of-state folks and they're all having a good time," Petersen said. "No complaints that I've heard."