Mitchell Baseball first brought the request to the city's attention in an August meeting of the Park and Recreation Board. If approved, the association would build the structure at the Cadwell Complex on the corner of West 15th Avenue and North Iowa Street, which currently serves as overflow parking at the complex and once served as the city's soccer fields.

The association is seeking a 25-year lease for $1 per year, which would have continued renewability at the end of the lease if the Mitchell Baseball Association is still in existence.

Mitchell Baseball would be responsible for all costs involved with the building, according to a staff report filed in the council agenda packet, including any building maintenance or insurance for the facility. The unpaved lot could still be used for overflow parking.

At the August Park and Recreation Board meeting, the group's major concerns revolved around the impact a new structure would have on the future ability to expand the Cadwell Sports Complex.

The board considered the growing popularity of baseball in the area and the potential need for more baseball diamonds in the future during the August meeting when assessing whether to allow Mitchell Baseball to add the structure to the Cadwell Complex.

The council will also consider approving a permit request from Mitchell Main Street & Beyond to close Main Street from Railroad Street on Dec. 5 for the Parade of Lights, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The request would close the street at 4 p.m., and the 100 block of South Lawler Street, 200 block of South Kimball Street, Railroad Street from Rowley to Langdon and the city parking lot north of The Depot would also be closed.

If the parade permit is approved, the Parade of Lights would return following a brief absence. In 2012, the nighttime parade featuring lit-up floats was canceled due to a decline in participation. The earliest iteration of the downtown parade was held in 2003 when the U.S. Capitol Holiday Tree made its way through Mitchell on a trip from Idaho to Washington, D.C.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from the Oct. 3 meeting and Planning Commission meeting minutes from Sept. 26.

• Various department reports, including finance, mowing, airport, the Corn Palace, building permits, the Mitchell Public Library, Palace Transit and water.

• A raffle permit request from the James Valley Community Center, with the drawing to be held Jan. 12, and a raffle permit request from the Mitchell Aquatic Club, with the drawings to be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in 2017.

• Change Order No. 2 to the Rowley Street Project 2016-3, contracted to Menning Backhoe, LLC, decreasing the amount by $8,228.50. The contract will be adjusted to $174,528.25.

• Change Order No. 1 to the 23rd Avenue and Ohlman Street Westwood Storm Pond Project 2016-30, contracted to Schoenfelder Construction, increasing the amount by $550. The contract will rise to $71,582.35.

• Set Nov. 11 as the date to consider two special event liquor licenses from the Overtime Event Center for holiday parties on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.

• Bills, pay estimates, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Call the meeting to order, hear an invocation from Resurrection Lutheran Church, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance and hear citizen input.

• Hold a hearing on the application of Xing Chen, doing business as Tokyo, for a new retail on-off sale wine license at 819 E. Spruce St.

• Hold a hearing on the application of the Mitchell Elks Lodge for a special event liquor license for a wedding at the masonic lodge on Nov. 5.

• Hold a hearing on the application of Blarney's Sports Bar & Grill for a special event liquor license at the Highland Mall for the Holiday Spirit event. Proceeds will benefit the Mitchell Area Safehouse.

• Hear an update on the Corn Palace Education Center.

• Meet as the board of adjustment to consider the following: Set Nov. 7 as the date to consider a request from Jamie Wagner for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care service in her home located at 812 W. Second Ave.; Set Nov. 7 as the date to consider a request from West Havens Storage LLC for a conditional use permit for construction of self-service facilities at 1522 W. Havens Ave.; A hearing on the application of Sue Burris for a front yard variance of 15- by-25 feet for construction of an unenclosed porch as her residence at 210 W. 10th Ave.; A hearing on the application of Roxie Ackman and Brittany Royston for a conditional use permit to operate a home occupation beauty salon in their property at 718 E. Sixth Ave.

• Reconvene as City Council.

• Consider a request from the Mitchell Baseball Association to build an indoor baseball training facility on city land at the corner of West 15th Avenue and North Iowa Street, which is used as overflow parking at the Cadwell Complex.

• Consider a plant to start the rezoning process of various city-owned properties.

• Consider Resolution No. 3387, a plat of Lot 33 of Maui Farms Second Addition.

• Consider Resolution No. 3388, a plat of Lot 5-B, Block 7 of Westwood First Addition.

• Consider Resolution No. 3389, a plat of Lots 3 and 4, Block 4A of Westwood First Addition.

• Consider Resolution No. 3390, a plat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 8 of Westwood First Addition.

• Consider Resolution No. 3391, a plat of Lots 5B and 7B of Menard's Addition.

• Hold the second reading and consider adoption of Ordinance No. 2553, an ordinance changing the district classification of Lots 1 through 9, Block 5 of the MLC Addition from R2 Single Family Residential to Planned Unit Development District.

• Hold the second reading and consider adoption of Ordinance No. 2554, amending Mitchell City Code 6-1-4(A) on unreasonable animal noise.

• Consider action on the following collective bargaining agreements effective between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019: An agreement with Mitchell city employees of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2922, Teamsters Local Union No. 120 and Mitchell Firefighters Association Local 4166.

• Motion to adjourn.