Man injured in hunting accident near Olivet
OLIVET— One man was treated for minor injuries after a hunting accident on Saturday.
The man, who's name is not being released until an accident report has been filed, was hit by BBs around 4 p.m. on private property between Parkston and Olivet, according to Brian Humphrey, a Game, Fish & Parks conservation officer in Olivet.
The incident occurred when a pheasant flew up and the some of the hunters shot at the bird. The man, who was one of the blockers, was hit, Humphrey said. A blocker is a person posting at the end of the field watching for birds.
There were no serious injuries and the man was treated and released on Saturday at a Parkston hospital.
No other information was immediately available.