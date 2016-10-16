County to consider beer, wine license request

The five-person board will consider the request at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Davison County North Offices at 1420 N. Main St.

RR Enterprises, which operates Village Bowl, came before the commission in September to present its intentions to expand its future operations, but the expansion required the approval of both an on-off sale malt beverage and wine license. Because on-off sale malt beverage licenses are capped within Mitchell city limits, the company is attempting to acquire the licenses through the county with the hope the city would annex the site where the licenses would be permitted.

If the entire process, as laid out by RR Enterprises, were approved, the company would be able to acquire an additional malt beverage license despite the city of Mitchell's existing laws capping the amount of on-off sale licenses.

Other business

The following is the commission's entire agenda:

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear citizen input, hear board reports and consider approving minutes from the previous meeting

• 9:15 a.m.: Hold a malt beverage and wine license hearing with RR Enterprises.

• 9:30 a.m.: Meet with Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins regarding Constitutional Amendment S information.

• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with Scott Houwman to consider use of the Davison County Fairgrounds.

• 10:30 a.m.: Review evaluation questions for department heads.

• 10:45 a.m.: Consider miscellaneous motions brought to the board and consider approving bills.