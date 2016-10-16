MHS marching band takes third overall at Quad State

MHS placed second in their class, less than one point shy of beating out Sibley-Ocheydan High School, which took first. The band also took home best color guard and best music.

Last year, the band won the Cadets Award of Excellence at Quad State, meaning they were chosen as the best show overall. They also won first place in their class and took home awards for best music, best color guard, best visual program and best overall effect.

“I am really proud of what these students accomplished this year," said Ryan Stahle, Mitchell band director. "We all felt like we took our program to another level and hope to continue that momentum into next year as well.”

Despite a less successful trip to Quad State than last year, the band had other impressive finishes this season. Last week, MHS took first in its class for the ninth consecutive year at the Dutchman Field Championships in Orange City, Iowa. The competition featured more than 30 bands in four classes.

In the first weekend of October, the MHS band placed fourth at the 29th Annual Festival of Bands Marching Competition.

The band will close out the marching season on Nov. 1 with the annual Indoor Marching Show. Tickets for the show, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Corn Palace, can be purchased at the door that evening.