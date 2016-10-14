Toshiba celebrates 30 years in Mitchell

One of those guest speakers was U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, who congratulated the company that employs approximately 100 people at its Mitchell facility.

"Ladies and gentleman, this is a great day for celebration," Rounds said. "It's a celebration for not just Toshiba, it's a celebration for Mitchell and all the employees that are here, and for the state of South Dakota."

In three decades in the Mitchell community, situated on a 25-acre patch of land on the northeast side of town, the toner producing plant has manufactured more than 50 million grams of toner. Dave Tronnes, who works for Toshiba in Mitchell and served as master of ceremonies for Friday's event, said the 50 million kilograms of toner would fill 2,488 ocean shipping containers.

During his speech, Rounds recognized both Toshiba for investing in Mitchell and the area employees who have helped guide the Mitchell plant to three decades worth of success.

"Well, we talked about the Corn Palace and we talked about Mount Rushmore and we talked about places here, but it's the face of people in South Dakota that really are what we're talking about," Rounds said, citing the state slogan "Great Faces, Great Places." "We're talking about the individuals that make up the job force, people that think outside the box, that make things effective, that want those jobs, that aren't afraid of hard work."

Aside from Rounds, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Kristi Noem both sent surrogates to speak at the event, and Lt. Gov. Matt Michels also stopped by to honor the facility's 30th year in Mitchell.

After welcoming the Toshiba executives who made the trip to Mitchell from Japan to attend Friday's celebration, Michels recognized those in attendance for maintaining its success in Mitchell since Oct. 4, 1986.

"And as I understand it, this is the most profitable plant in the whole enterprise, right?" Michels said. "And that's because of your relationships and valuing the people that work for you, and that engenders loyalty and respect."

Following the morning event at the Highland Conference Center, those in attendance were invited for a tour of Toshiba's Toner Products Division.