Combine destroyed in fire near Letcher
LETCHER — A combine was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire, according to the Sanborn County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 3:54 p.m., a combine caught fire on 399th Avenue between 242nd and 243rd streets, west of Letcher.
The driver exited the combine and is fine, according to Deputy Naif Alatta with the Sanborn County Sheriff's Office. There were no other injuries.
There was no other damage, aside from the total loss of the combine, and the cause of the fire is unknown, Alatta said.
The Letcher Fire Department also responded to the fire.