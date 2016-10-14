The proposed collective bargaining agreement will be reviewed at Monday's regular City Council meeting at City Hall, and if approved, it will be effective Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Earlier this year, the city and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2922 — which represents city employees, with the exception of police officers and firefighters — were at odds over cost of living increases for its 2014 to 2016 CBA.

But the two sides appear to have come to terms for the next three years of work.

According to AFSCME attorney Mary Leary, the contract will include the implementation of a study updating the city's classification and compensation system, with equity adjustments for years of service and costs of living.

The employees will also receive the day off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to Leary.

"The parties look forward to engaging in labor management partnership to address issues of concern throughout the term of this three-year agreement," states a joint press release sent by Leary.

The council will also consider agreements with the Teamsters Association Local Union No. 120, representing Mitchell firefighters. Both agreements would also run through Dec. 31, 2019.