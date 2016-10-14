Gavin Little, 20, was indicted Wednesday for possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and heroin and possession of both drugs with intent to distribute, according to court documents stemming from an Oct. 4 incident in which he allegedly resisted arrest during a traffic stop in Wagner.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a Wagner police officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of First Street and High Avenue for "suspicious activity," court documents state.

An officer ordered the driver, identified as Little, to exit the vehicle. Little complied but "immediately became physically resistant" and "attempted to flee on foot," court documents state.

A Charles Mix County deputy deployed a Taser, and the Wagner officer tackled Little to the ground.

Law enforcement allegedly found 7.38 grams of meth and 1.65 grams of heroin in the vehicle.

At 9:30 a.m. the day before, Little was scheduled to appear for an arraignment on another drug charge, to which he pleaded guilty. In that case, Little was arrested on Sept. 3 in Wagner for allegedly using methamphetamine and marijuana while driving. He pleaded guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine during the hearing on Oct. 3.

"It's pretty substantial for us to find someone with that quantity of meth after an arrest ... after them pleading within that time frame," said Tracie Feenstra, paralegal for the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office. "That kind of turnaround is pretty unbelievable."

Little is considered innocent until proven guilty on the new charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced for the first methamphetamine charge and to appear for the new charges at the end of October.

Little is charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute, both Class 4 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He is also charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and heroin, all Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nolan Blackmoon-Aungie, 19, of Wagner, was also arrested during the Oct. 4 incident. He was a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with ingestion of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to Wagner police, 25-year-old Marty man Kyle Gullikson, was also a passenger in the vehicle, but he fled from the scene. A warrant will be issued for his arrest, for which he will likely be charged with obstruction of law enforcement, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Wagner police are also investigating potential drug charges. If anyone has any information regarding Gullikson's involvement in the incident or in drug trafficking, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement.