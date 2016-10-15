Passing on the experience of the outdoors

Schwans, a 30-year club member and current secretary for the wildlife club, said working with the kids and seeing the excitement on their face for that first catch makes the club's hard work worth it.

The McCook County Wildlife Club has a mission to improve hunting and fishing opportunities in the area, while also reaching out to youth for recruitment.

The club's efforts to focus on youth was "the key for us to keep the traditions alive," according to Ron Kolbeck, treasurer for the club.

"The opportunities they're getting and the reason I do it is, I just want to pass on the experience I had growing up with the youth today," Kolbeck said.

And this week, the club held one of its biggest fundraisers of the year — the annual McCook County Wildlife Trapshoot. The event is held two nights prior to the opening of South Dakota's pheasant season.

The club is based near Salem and holds a membership of nearly 150 people from mainly McCook County. But Schwans said the club has had members from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Missouri who come to South Dakota for pheasant hunting, and stop by a meeting and learn about the club's efforts in youth education. Seeing the impact the club has on area youth, Schwans said, these out-of-state hunters then buy a membership. The membership money goes toward funding youth projects.

But the club hasn't always had a focus on its youth.

The club informally began in the 1950s, but it was in 1963 that the group was officially incorporated. Originally named the Lake Vermillion Wildlife Club, the organization's focus was largely on conservation and habitat. One of the main reasons it was formed was to create a lake in the county for recreational use. They settled with Lake Vermillion, which is located on the eastern edge of McCook County, but at the time of club's start, it was "just a crick."

After damming it for recreational purposes, Lake Vermillion was formed.

In 1993, the group was renamed to the McCook County Wildlife Club to better reflect what the club was doing, since the club no longer had much involvement with the lake.

But after noticing a majority of the membership population of the McCook County Wildlife Club was "aging," the group decided to make some changes. Schwans said it was about 10 years ago when the club noticed some of the youngest members were those who had been there 20 years.

"We needed to get these kids involved," Schwans said.

With trappers, bow hunters, paddle fisherman and members with expertise in all kinds of sports, Schwans said they could get youth involved in several areas.

A focus on today's youth

The group's biggest event each year is the annual fishing derby held at the end of May. The funds raised during this 50-boat event goes to the club's Take-A-Kid Fishing Day, held about a week later in June.

The day-long event takes around 30 kids, Schwans said, to Lake Vermillion for a fishing day. The club provides kids with a fishing rod, reel and a tackle box filled with supplies.

Members of the McCook County Wildlife Club then give the kids a quick course on what to do and then they fish.

Kolbeck, who's been a member since he was a kid, said most of activities put on by the club are to give kids exposure to outdoor activities they might not otherwise get. But it also helps kids create contacts with others who are engaging in the activities.

Parents and guardians are also asked to attend to keep kids can continually engaged in outdoor activities, so it's not a "one time and done" type of exposure, Kolbeck said.

Another youth-centered event the club takes part in is the Central South Dakota Youth Goose Hunt, which is held each January in Pierre.

The event is open to youth all across the state. The wildlife club takes 12 area kids to Pierre where they can experience goose hunting pits, and a Canada goose hunt. The club foots the bill, Schwans said.

The group also sponsors the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks' Step Outside program in June. The program introduces different outdoor activities to kids all across the state by partnering with local groups and organizations. GF&P staff members bring in all types of equipments and demonstrations, such as duck calling or how to cast a fishing line.

"I think I enjoy the interaction with youth the most and seeing their excitement with getting involved in outdoor activities," Kolbeck said.

The club also hosts a HuntSAFE program and the BowHunter Education Program at the club house.

A new space to call home

One of the biggest changes for the non-profit club was when it acquired a new space in fall 2010.

Six years ago, the club moved into its new location, just east of Salem. The building, which was formerly a strip club, was purchased by the McCook County Pro-Pheasants, Schwans said. The Pro-Pheasants organization and the wildlife club share a lot of members, and after building up a good amount of money and "for the sake of habitat and sake of conservation," Pro-Pheasants bought the building for the wildlife club.

The building houses a kitchen, meeting room, some storage and has a BB gun range inside.

The outside of the building features two trap ranches and an archery range, and according to Schwans, has an elevated stand with a platform for hunters to climb onto. There's also 3-D, life-size targets of deer, raccoon and other wildlife to practice shooting.

Prior to the new space near Salem, Kolbeck said the group was housed in an one-room, old schoolhouse, south of Interstate 90, near the Bridgewater-Canova exit.

Moving to the new space was "a big improvement" for the club and it also helped boost membership, which is around 150 people. Prior to the move six years ago, Kolbeck said it had only half of that membership, and only 30 people attending meetings. Now, around 80 people attend the monthly meetings.

At each meeting, members take turns putting together a meal for the club. This is what Schwans said is one of his favorite parts of being in the organization.

It's during this time, that he can "strike up a conversation" with another member who has expertise in a sport Schwans knows nothing about.

"We're all outdoorsmen, but we're not all the same outdoorsmen," Schwans said. "That's the fascination. There's so much more to outdoors than what's in each circle."