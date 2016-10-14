Around the Region

CHIP is a comprehensive child identification program that consists of five major components: a webcam, still photo, a brief 10-20 second webcam interview, fingerprinting by scanner, a dental bite impression and a DNA cheek swab.

Parents are provided with a packet that includes all of the information.

The Masons will hold the program for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., during parent-teacher conferences at the Wessington Springs Elementary School.

Representatives from the sheriff's department and South Dakota Highway Patrol will be on hand, as well as a guest speaker from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Agent Brett Spencer will give a presentation about internet and cell phone safety at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The event is free.

-- Wessington Springs True Dakotan

Scotland

WORSHIP NIGHT IN AMERICA COMING TO SCOTLAND: An exclusive screening of Chris Tomlin's "Worship Night in America" will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Scotland United Church of Christ in Scotland.

Worship Night in America is a nationwide one-night event bringing together thousands of Christians in select churches and theaters. The church in Scotland is the only viewing site in South Dakota.

The two-hour event will feature a concert of praise and worship music by Chris Tomlin and Matt Redman. Nationally-known pastors Max Lucado and Louie Giglio will speak.

Worship Night in America was originally taped at Madison Square Garden in July and is being distributed to select screening sites in all 50 states and Canada.

Advance tickets are available for purchase online at www.christomlin.com. Tickets are $7 and must be purchased by Thursday.

-- Scotland Journal

Burke

HOSPITAL FUND GETS BIG BOOST: The total amount of money raised for the Community Memorial Hospital's renovation and expansion fund has risen to $1,205,288 due, in part, to two donations from Golden West Communications and Sanford Health.

A grant from Golden West will total $15,000 for the upcoming project. The award will be contingent upon securing the USDA loan, which the hospital has applied for and hopes to hear back on sometime in October.

The Sanford Health donation was part of the Community Development Dividend Fund, which is used for sponsorships, facility improvements and economic development in communities served by Sanford.

The total amount of the donation will be $250,000, which will be paid over a 10-year period.

-- The Burke Gazette