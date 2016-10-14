Fourteen students in Jeff Sand's technology class will embark on a semester-long project which will have them working closely with Tessier's — a Mitchell heating, ventilation and air conditioning installer — to create a video showing and explaining what the company does. The eighth-grade students will do so as part of the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" contest, sponsored by South Dakota Manufacturing and Technology Solutions.

Mount Vernon joins eight other schools in the contest, most of which are in the Sioux Falls area, including Tea, Edison and Harrisburg.

Each participating school was paired with a local manufacturing business by the contest's organizers at a meeting Tuesday in Sioux Falls, according to Sand. Work on the project will start soon, Sand said, and continue through December. Final entries will be submitted in January, and an award ceremony will be held in February.

Sand said the school received information about the contest in the summer months and accepted the invitation toward the end of the summer season.

"I think, for the students, it's a real-world learning experience," Sand said. "Instead of coming in and reading a lesson or taking notes, they actually get to go to work on a project, which I think is the best way to learn for a student or an adult. Dive in and see what you can do."

S.D. Manufacturing and Technology Solutions provided each school with a GoPro camera to film and lined up individuals from South Dakota Public Broadcasting to critique and help edit the video prior to final submissions. The students will use software already available on school-issued laptops and computers to edit and produce the videos.

Although all 14 of Sand's students will participate in the contest, only four-five students' video will make the final cut.

According to contest rules, work must be done in groups of no more than five, so Sand said he plans to break his class into several small groups, have each produce a video and then have the class vote on which to submit for the contest. Work will be done mostly during class time, but students will also be tasked with doing some work on their own time, Sand said.

Most of that work will be new to students, as many have limited-to-no background in the manufacturing business.

"That's kind of the whole focus of it, though," Sand said. "They wanted to make kids more aware of what manufacturing is, what the manufacturing businesses in the area are and what they do on a daily basis."

And Sand isn't concerned about competing against larger schools, either.

Mount Vernon students will be able to "learn a lot" about coordinating times to work with Tessier's employees and each other, as well as working with technology they wouldn't normally get to use otherwise.

"I think, for me and the students, we welcome it as a challenge," Sand said. "We've got some kids here that are creative thinkers and can do some big things."