Republican State Rep. Joshua Klumb, of Mount Vernon, and former Democratic State Rep. Quinten Burg, of Wessington Springs, disagreed on the two major issues facing their home state as they attempted to appeal to voters in the district made up of Aurora, Davison and Jerauld counties for a seat in the South Dakota Senate. The two candidates met at Mitchell City Hall in the largest city in the district to discuss the issues and their primary concerns for the state of South Dakota in the upcoming two years.

Fresh off his first term in the South Dakota House of Representatives, Klumb said he's reluctant to expand Medicaid to more than 50,000 low-income South Dakotans due to the possible financial ramifications it could have for the state.

"I'll listen, but I can tell you right off the bat that I would be very hesitant to dive into that," Klumb said about Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid expansion is arguably the most prominent item on the agenda for the Legislature in 2017, with many hoping for Gov. Dennis Daugaard to call a special session to address the expansion of Medicaid under provisions of the Affordable Care Act this past summer.

But talks to expand the program stalled until the state could wrangle in a commitment from the federal government to take more of a financial burden for Native American Medicaid costs, which could save the state enough money to expand access to the program.

The special session never came, and Burg still sees the issue as one of the Legislature's most critical agenda items come January, when state lawmakers return to Pierre for the three-month session.

"I would very much support the expansion of Medicaid, it would be a big savings for the state, and I think you've seen the numbers," Burg said. "And it helps a lot of people, and I think it saves us money in the long run."

The two candidates vying for term-limited State Sen. Mike Vehle's seat at the Capitol Building also disagreed on a ballot question that will be left to South Dakota's registered voters in November, called Constitutional Amendment T.

Amendment T would establish a state legislative redistricting commission, removing redistricting authority from the legislators and placing it in the hands of a group of unelected officials.

Burg himself has been a victim of legislative redistricting, seeing his Wessington Springs residence moved from District 22 to District 20. And Burg, who could become the first resident who lives outside of Davison County to win a legislative race since the most recent redistricting, sees flaws in allowing legislators to draw district lines.

"And as the saying goes, we're letting legislators pick their voters, not the voters pick their legislators," Burg said.

Klumb, on the other hand, is satisfied with the current mode of operation for redistricting — a process which occurs every 10 years as required by the South Dakota Constitution.

"The process of doing it through the Legislature... where the legislators have accountability to the people is the right way of doing it," Klumb said.

The two candidates did, however, agree funding for school districts and counties should be reconsidered in the upcoming sessions of their possible two-year term in office.

During the 2016 legislative session, Klumb changed his vote to ultimately support a half percent sales tax increase to boost education funding throughout the state. The sales tax increase was meant to raise the state's lowest-in-the-nation teacher salaries to $48,500, but the tax increase was passed alongside a change in the education funding formula, which left some smaller schools receiving less funding than originally anticipated.

Both Burg and Klumb admitted the funding formula, which appropriates funding based on a student-to-teacher ratio, needs to be revisited.

"I think overall, the new formula is good, I don't know that we needed to go to a new formula," Burg said. "I think we could have easily just put the money that we had in and not did a new formula all at the same time."

Klumb agreed, highlighting the positive effects of the legislation rather than the unintended consequences it's had for smaller districts.

"Overall it was good, but it did hurt White Lake quite a bit, so we'll have to revisit it in some form or fashion," Klumb said. "How that is right now, I can't say until I discuss it further in Pierre."

Opponents squabble over election reform

Thursday night's forum also featured a discussion over Constitutional Amendment V, which would open primary elections to all of South Dakota's 535,958 registered voters while removing political party affiliation from the ballot.

Joe Kirby, chair of the Vote Yes on V initiative, and Vehle answered questions about the amendment before approximately 40 people in Council Chambers, with Kirby speaking in favor of the amendment and Vehle passionately arguing against it.

While both are Republicans, they disagreed wholeheartedly on the amendment that would eliminate the Democratic and Republican primaries in the state in favor of a single primary in which the top two vote-getters — regardless of party affiliation — would move on to the November general election.

But Vehle said Amendment V hides information from voters by removing party affiliation and said "Amendment V is a solution looking for a problem." Vehle also said the amendment assumes a party dictates how a politician votes in local, state and federal elected office.

"I can guarantee you no party tells me what to do, period," Vehle said.

But Kirby argued the amendment is an overhaul to an archaic system that restricts registered Democrats and independents from voting in the Republican primary and Republicans from voting in the Democratic primary. Kirby also argued Amendment V would help the state's 114,881 "disenfranchised" independents acquire full ballot access in the June primary.

"That's what we're seeing is a growing number of independents, many of them very youthful," Kirby said. "We're losing the young people in our elections, we need to get them re-engaged, we need better voter turnout, and this would do it."

When asked why prominent political figures like Daugaard and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, both Republicans, have come out in opposition to Amendment V, Vehle again pointed to the a perceived lack of disclosure created by removing party affiliations from the ballot.

"They feel, as I do, when you take and say 'You cannot put what party you're on on the ballot,' I look at that and I say, 'What are you trying to hide?" Vehle said.

Kirby responded, saying political parties control the electoral system under the current laws, and Amendment V would remove power from the parties and bring elected candidates closer to the center of the ideological spectrum.

And, he said, it's typical for elected officials to support the process that put them in power.

"It's not uncommon for the people in office to want to protect the system that put them in office," Kirby said.

'You won't understand' IM 23

To wrap up Thursday night's forum sponsored by the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee, No on 23 Chairman David Owen spoke in opposition to a measure which would allow certain organizations the right to charge fees.

According to the Attorney General's explanation, Initiated Measure 23 "gives corporate organizations and nonprofit organizations the right to charge a fee for any service provided."

Owen said the measure would restrict the "right to work" for South Dakotans by allowing organized labor unions to charge fees for any service it provides.

"When you read 23, you won't understand what it means because it talks about organizations charging fees," Owen said. "We know from what the proponents say that this is a union measure. You don't have to join or pay a union to have a job in South Dakota, that's known as 'right to work' and it's important enough to us it's one of the things in our Bill of Rights in our Constitution."

Moderator Susan Kiepke claims the Governmental Affairs Committee was not able to find a proponent of the measure to speak Thursday night. But the South Dakota Secretary of State's office provides information from Yes on IM 23 Chairman Scott Niles on the measure.

"IM 23 reaffirms the right of any business or not-for-profit organization to collect fees for services they provide," Niles writes. "Under current law, targeted nonprofit membership organizations in South Dakota are required to provide services to non-members, but aren't allowed to charge for those services. Can you think of any other situation where government forces people to do anything free?"