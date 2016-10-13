DWU to host Mitchell Area Youth Night next week

DWU's Campus Ministry will host the Rev. Omar al Rikabi from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the Sherman Center. This event is free and open to all; this event is specifically tailored toward youth and their youth leaders. Rikabi will also be speaking at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 during campus worship, which is also open to the public.

"Youth Night is about finding a common connection despite our denominational differences," said DWU's campus pastor, Eric Van Meter. "If we want to teach our children how to approach those who are different as friends rather than threats, I can't think of anyone better than Omar to start that discussion."

Rikabi is the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Heath, Texas, and will discuss "My Muslim Problem." Rikabi has written about his experiences on his website (www.omarrikabi.com/my-muslim-problem/) of being a Methodist minister, the son of a Muslim immigrant and family member to a "very wonderful — and large — Muslim family" in a world where people make stereotypes and snap judgments about he and his family based on religion and even by his name.

He will speak about how terrorism isn't a result of a religion, but, as he writes, "In our fallen depravity, all of us are radicalized by sin. This is not a Muslim problem. This is a human problem."

For more information, contact Eric Van Meter, DWU campus pastor, at 605-995-2919 orervanmet@dwu.edu.