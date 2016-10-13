"In years past, they let hunters get here and let them figure out if there's birds for themselves," Rumbolz said. "My husband is a big hunter, so I know personally that there's birds. They just have to know where to go to find them."

According to the GF&P brood survey, there are 3.78 pheasants per mile in the Mitchell area, a 17 percent drop from 4.55 in 2015 and 29 percent lower than the 10-year average of 5.31.

Broods across the state are down, with Yankton seeing the largest drop of 33 percent from 2.11 pheasants per mile in 2015 to 1.39 in 2016. Mobridge saw the smallest decline from 5.02 in 2015 to 5.01 this year.

The Aberdeen area has been hit hardest regarding long-term change, as its brood count has fallen 65 percent below its 10-year average.

Chamberlain and Winner each saw an 18 percent drop from last year, with 7.01 and 4.88 pheasants per mile in 2016, respectively.

Because of the negative impact on the hotel business, Rumbolz recommended GF&P stop releasing the brood count and allow hunters to come to South Dakota regardless of the hunting conditions.

"They're going to spend money regardless. This is our Super Bowl," Rumbolz said. "They're not just shooting us in the foot. They're shooting the whole state in the foot."

And the Super 8 isn't the only area hotel feeling the impact of the brood count.

Of the 13 Mitchell hotels that answered a survey conducted by The Daily Republic, six said they were completely booked. Others, like the Thunderbird Lodge, have space for travelers this weekend.

"Now that I've got about a dozen openings, I'll probably have to get a little more creative with how I'm advertising," said Matt Culhane, owner of Thunderbird Lodge.

On Tuesday, the Thunderbird had nearly all of its 48 rooms filled for opening weekend, but the next day, one group canceled in favor of a hotel closer to its hunting spot in Chamberlain, leaving approximately 10 rooms vacant.

"Giving a 48-hour heads-up is pretty lame on their part. Most people don't operate like that," Culhane said. "They found a place close to (Chamberlain), and it's saved them like an hour drive. I don't think that has anything to do necessarily with the quality of hunting."

Eleven other Mitchell hotels commented on the rest of the hunting season. Four said they've received more advanced reservations from hunters coming after opening weekend than last year, including Thunderbird. Five have received their typical amount, and two said they've gotten fewer, including Super 8.

Jenny Kleinsasser, assistant manager at Comfort Inn and Suites, said Tuesday her hotel is not full for opening weekend and numbers are down for the rest of the season, though she didn't blame the brood count.

"Most of the time with our hunters, regardless, they come here to hunt, and they do it every year. I don't think birds necessarily have anything to do with it," Kleinsasser said. "Last year it started to kind of slow down, too, and this year it's slower."

In Chamberlain, however, business seems to be as good as ever. According to Sherry Lindquist, owner of A Bridge View Inn, hotel rooms are in greater demand in the town after a fire caused the Oasis Inn to close in May.

"People walk in and say, 'Book us for next year.' You couldn't get a room in Chamberlain, I'll bet you, until 2025 maybe on the opener," Lindquist said. "Nobody wants to lose their spot."

Lindquist expects her hotel to remain nearly full until it closes at the end of October for the winter, but from what she's heard from others in the hotel business, hotels in the area have seen plenty of interest from hunters throughout the season.

Chamberlain has been a draw for tourists for another reason this year, as well. Lindquist said multiple guests have come to town to see the new "Dignity" statue that was placed at the Interstate 90 rest stop in September.

"I was shocked," Lindquist said. "They're coming from all over for no other reason than just to see that statute."

While failing to fill every room for pheasant opener could cause financial stress, it's not necessarily a major problem. Culhane said the Thunderbird is also attracting customers for other events throughout fall, and there's still a chance to draw visitors this weekend that aren't coming through Mitchell for pheasants.

"People that don't necessarily know it's hunting season, they're still going to be coming through Mitchell," Culhane said. "They're still going to be looking for places to stay."