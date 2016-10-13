Irish singing duo to perform Monday at the Corn Palace

The duo of David Shannon and Simon Morgan perform as Fir, an Irish word meaning "men."

"They are just a couple of Irish tenors and they've got beautiful voices," said Marlys Sprang, the president of the Mitchell Area Concert Association.

Shannon and Morgan have traveled the world performing with some of the top orchestras in North America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Shannon, who grew up in Ireland, has become Ireland's leading man in musical theater, landing roles in "Les Miserables," "Sweeney Todd" and "Phantom of the Opera". Morgan is also a well-known singer in Ireland, with top hits on the Irish iTunes vocal album charts. Morgan, who frequently guests on Ireland's main orchestra, has performed in roles in "La Boheme," "Tosca" and "Casta Diva-The Maria Callas Story."

"It's whole different type of program and we just thought the people would enjoy their voices," Sprang said.

For Monday's performance, the group will be singing "You Raise Me Up," "Nessun Dorma," "The Prayer, "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "Danny Boy."

The next concert in the series will feature A Band Called Honalee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Following A Band Called Honalee, the rest of the 2016-17 season features the Kickin' Brass Band and Tribute to the King.

Each concert costs $25, but anyone can purchase a season membership for $55. Family memberships with one adult are also $55. Family memberships with two adults costs $110.