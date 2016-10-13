DWU's music program invites all to 'Celebrate!'

The music selections all revolve around the theme of celebration, ranging from hymns to more popular writers like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The Highlanders will perform eight pieces including Gabrieli's "Plaudite omnes gentes" for triple choir, the popular F. Melius Christiansen arrangement of "Praise to the Lord," and also an a cappella version of the popular song, "Turn the Beat Around"; the Singing Scotchmen will perform a cappella settings of the "James Bond Theme" and "Good Lovin'"; Wesleyan Bells have three pieces planned, including "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho"; and the Women's Chamber Choir will perform four songs, including "Everything's Alright," from "Jesus Christ Superstar," and ending with "Celebration," by Kirby Shaw. The Dakota Wesleyan Choir will also perform five songs including a song in the Ecuadorian language of Quichua, an a cappella prayer by Moses Hogan, and a Keith Hampton gospel arrangement. They will also be joined by instrumental soloists Mellissa Spitzer on piccolo, Bryce Blank on percussion, Erin Desmond on percussion, and Bethany Amundson on horn.

This concert is free and open to the public.

The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Music at DWU will also perform a free concert on Oct. 23 at the DWU Sherman Center with the Wesleyan Band and LyricWood String Ensemble. The Christmas concert is set for Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, tickets to go on sale closer to date, and the Service of Lessons and Carols concert will be on Dec. 9. More information will be released closer to the concert dates.