Jury set for Wessington Springs man charged with child rape

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — A jury has been selected and attorneys are prepared to deliver opening statements Thursday in a trial for a man charged with seven counts of child rape.

Mitch Caffee, 33, of Wessington Springs, is charged with seven counts of first-degree rape of a girl from July 2, 2012, to Jan. 22, 2016, in four locations in Jerauld County. The girl was between the ages of 7 and 10 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Caffee is also charged with four counts of sexual contact with a child under 16.

A jury was selected Wednesday, and attorneys will give opening statements beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Jerauld County Sheriff's Office.

Jerauld County State's Attorney Dedrich Koch previously told The Daily Republic he believed Caffee committed rape more than seven times, but those charges represent incidents that happened in a single residence, room or vehicle.

Defense attorney Steven Smith is representing Caffee. The trial is scheduled to last until Friday, but Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber said it could last until Monday.