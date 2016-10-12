Noem hopes women understand her support of Trump

Rep. Kristi Noem speaks to roughly 200 students with the James River Student Councils from 12 schools on Wednesday morning at the Salem National Guard Armory. (Matt Gade/Republic)

SALEM — U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is standing by her party's candidate for president, and she's not worried it will impact her support from women.

South Dakota's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives continues to back Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump despite the recently released recordings in which Trump was caught using explicit language to describe forcing himself on women.

Noem, who is seeking re-election against Democratic State. Rep. Paula Hawks, hoped female voters would understand why she's standing by Trump following the lewd comments about sexually assaulting women.

"I hope that they'll respect my position on why," Noem said in an interview with The Daily Republic on Wednesday. "I've certainly been very vocal that I don't approve of his comments and I thought they were horrific, so it's very clear that I don't think that's acceptable."

Noem spoke in support of Trump both during and after a discussion with approximately 200 students from 12 area schools on Wednesday at the Salem National Guard Armory. The students were part of the James River Region Student Councils, including some who are already registered voters.

The middle and high schoolers attended the event to listen to their at-large Congresswoman, including 40 students from Plankinton and seven to 19 students from each of the other 11 schools. And after the discussion with students, Noem elaborated on her support of Trump.

"But given the two flawed candidates that we have running this year and Hillary's history of 30 years of scandals and activities where she's consistently put herself before America, yes, I can't support her," Noem said.

Noem echoed a similar sentiment to the students when one asked who she is supporting for president. Noem said she simply can't trust Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"The reason that I'm supporting Donald Trump is because I will not vote for Hillary Clinton," Noem said.

Noem has maintained her support of the Republican nominee despite the crude comments Trump categorized as "locker room talk," but other Republicans have called for Trump to withdraw his name from the ticket in favor of vice presidential nominee and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. Two of those Republicans included Noem's fellow South Dakotans, Gov. Dennis Daugaard and U.S. Sen. John Thune.

Since calling for Trump to remove himself from consideration, Daugaard has said he will cast his Electoral College vote for Trump. The state's two other Republican Party electors, Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, also intend to commit to Trump.

With Noem declining to waver in her endorsement of Trump, Hawks has called for Noem to disavow the candidate who "brags about sexually assaulting women."

Noem and Hawks will debate again at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Noem: 'No path' to victory for Gary Johnson

While fielding questions from an auditorium full of area student council members, one question from Bon Homme High School student Jacob Olson stood out among the rest.

Olson asked Noem if she ever considered bucking party lines to support Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson, but Noem stood with Trump.

"Have I considered supporting Gary Johnson? No, I haven't," Noem said. "I don't agree with some of his positions and he's not on every single ballot in the country, there's no path for him to win. So I want to vote for the candidate that has a real opportunity to potentially win."

The campaign for Johnson, a former Republican governor of New Mexico, said in September it had achieved universal ballot access nationwide.

Johnson will join Trump, Clinton and Constitution Party candidate Darrell Castle, of Tennessee, on the South Dakota ballot in November.