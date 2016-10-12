Shed destroyed in Oct. 6 fire near Menno

At approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 6, firefighters responded to a wooden structure fire on 282nd Street north of Menno, according to Menno Fire Chief Jai Walter.

Fifteen firefighters arrived on scene, but the small wooden structure, which was attached to a grain silo on land owned by David Mehlhaff, had already collapsed. Fire crews doused the collapsed shed and remained on site for approximately 90 minutes.

Walter called the blaze an electrical fire, which was likely caused by machinery housed inside the building.