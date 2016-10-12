Firefighters respond to false alarm at Mitchell courthouse

Firefighters respond to a false alarm Tuesday night at the Davison County Courthouse in Mitchell. (Jake Shama/Republic)

Firefighters responded to a false alarm at the Davison County Courthouse late on Tuesday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Mitchell firefighters traveled to the courthouse in response to a report of a fire alarm that was called in by an alarm company, according to Mitchell Patrol Sgt. Joel Reinesch.

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety received a call from the alarm company asking authorities to investigate the situation.

Reinesch said it's not the first false alarm to come from the courthouse, and an alarm can be set off by certain weather patterns, like high humidity.