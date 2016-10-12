Woman injured in Monday crash near Olivet

OLIVET — A Sioux Falls woman sustained serious injuries Monday during a one-vehicle rollover crash that vaulted her vehicle into the air.

Ladanna Stubbe, 43, was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 in a 2014 Toyota Camry when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck an approach to a field just south of Highway 18, about two miles west of Olivet, causing her vehicle to leave the ground, according to the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office.

Ambulance crews and law enforcement responded to the crash at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle rolled three times and damaged a barbed-wire fence, authorities said, leaving Stubbe with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Stubbe was transported by Menno Ambulance to Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland. She was later transported to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

The vehicle is likely totaled, authorities say, and charges are pending. The Menno Fire Department also responded to the scene.