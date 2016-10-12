Mitchell residents arrested on theft, burglary charges

Two people were arrested Tuesday for burglarizing several storage units and vehicles in Mitchell.

On Tuesday, Mitchell police executed a search warrant on a motel room located at 1700 S. Burr St., resulting in the arrest 24-year-old Amber Lynn Lautt and 34-year-old Jesse Lee Pence, both of Mitchell.

During the search, police found several items believed to be stolen, three cut padlocks, a bolt cutter, trace amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Authorities believe Pence used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle in Mitchell to make purchases at three Mitchell businesses on Sept. 18. After the alleged thefts, the suspects sold some of the stolen jewelry and clothes, according to Mitchell Police.

Lautt was arrested on three counts of aiding and abetting criminal entry of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property valued at less than $400, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and aiding and abetting third-degree burglary.

Pence was arrested on three counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of identity theft and third-degree burglary.

Possession of stolen property valued at less than $400 is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in a county jail and a $500 fine.

Third-degree burglary and unauthorized possession of a controlled substance are both Class 5 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $10,000 fine. Possession of burglary tools and identity theft are Class 6 felonies, punishable by up to two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $4,000 fine. Criminal entry of a motor vehicle is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to one year in a county jail and $2,000 fine.

The Mitchell Police Division is attempting to identify the owners of several items recovered during the investigation, including a gold pocket watch and assorted gold jewelry, an antique shaving box containing an antique shaver and sharpening stones, one antique spoon and collectible U.S. currency.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be brought against Lautt and Pence.