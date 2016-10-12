Parade of Lights registration open until Nov. 23
With a theme of "Home for the Holidays," Mitchell's 2016 Parade of Lights will take place on Monday, Dec. 5.
The parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will run on Mitchell's Main Street from First Avenue to Ninth Avenue. Chili and cookies will be served and an awards ceremony and tree lighting will follow the parade at the World's Only Corn Palace. Santa will also be at the Corn Palace from 4-6 p.m. and after the parade.
To register for the parade, interested parties can fill out a form and return it to the Mitchell Main Street & Beyond before Nov. 23. There is no cost to participate.