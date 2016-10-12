Parade of Lights registration open until Nov. 23

Mitchell Parade of Lights spectators watch a float go by in this 2010 file photo. Mitchell Main Street & Beyond intends to bring the event back in 2016. (Daily Republic File Photo)

The parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will run on Mitchell's Main Street from First Avenue to Ninth Avenue. Chili and cookies will be served and an awards ceremony and tree lighting will follow the parade at the World's Only Corn Palace. Santa will also be at the Corn Palace from 4-6 p.m. and after the parade.