Earlier this year, the Corsica-based school identified there was a shortfall in its general fund, according to Superintendent Don Mitchell. When that information was relayed in the school's newsletter, two anonymous donors offered a total of $50,000 to help alleviate the need.

The donors requested the donation be a matching pledge, meaning that for every $1 given to the school, the donors would give $1, up to the $50,000.

As of Wednesday, the school had secured more than $10,500, or approximately 20 percent of its goal, Mitchell said.

"One of the things that has always impressed me about South Dakota people is their willingness to help their neighbors," Mitchell said. "I've lived in suburbs, I've lived in big cities and that is becoming more and more increasingly rare."

The fundraiser spans the month of October and has been dubbed the "October Harvest for DCS."

Donations are being accepted at local churches in and around Corsica, as well as directly to the school. Students have also been tasked with writing letters or drawing pictures to send to people of their choice, requesting donations to the fundraiser.

The administration, though, has been cautious and courteous about their efforts, Mitchell said. Located within one hour from Mitchell, home of the Mitchell Christian school, Mitchell said he is aware of the conflicts that could arise from reaching too far for pledges.

"When it comes to Christian schools, we're all in this together, and we don't want to step on any toes," Mitchell said. "We're careful not to encroach, but we, of course, appreciate any donation that we are able to receive."

And, Mitchell said, donations are flowing in from across eastern South Dakota, not just towns around Corsica, like Platte, Geddes and Stickney. And, whether or not the school reaches its goal, Mitchell said a difference has already been made.

"I would be remissed if I didn't say 'thank you' to people who have given their time, money and resources to make this a success," Mitchell said. "This doesn't happen alone, this takes the work of a lot of people and the generosity of even more."