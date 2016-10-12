WINNER — A Mellette County jailer was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in the Winner Jail for helping an inmate avoid a urine test.

Forty-seven-year-old Kimberly Dewes, of White River, was employed at the Mellette County Jail when she allowed a 24/7 Sobriety Program participant to submit a "clean" urine sample instead of urinating into a specimen container provided by the jail, according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.

Dewes was charged convicted on one count of accessory to a felony and was terminated from her position as a jailer following the offense.

On Wednesday, Dewes was sentenced to 12 months, with six months suspended, in the Winner Jail.

"The entire concept of the 24/7 Sobriety Program relies on the integrity of the participants and the testing facilities and Dewes, with her actions, directly violated the public's trust in the program," Jackley said in the release.

The 24/7 Sobriety Program requires those convicted of alcohol-related offenses, like driving under the influence, to submit to breath or urine tests.

The case was investigated by the Mellette County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Mellette County State's Attorney and the Attorney General's Office.