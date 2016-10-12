Hog barn 'nuisance' trial begins in Douglas County

ARMOUR — Attorneys have convened Wednesday in Douglas County for the first day of a jury trial, in which four Douglas County property owners are seeking restitution for nuisance caused by a newly constructed hog barn.

Herman and Jeanette Fink, residents of Douglas County, and Karl and Alene Fink, residents of Minnesota with a summer and vacation home in Douglas County, filed a civil suit against Delray Geidel, of Douglas County, and Cedar Creek Feeders, a Hartford-based company, after Cedar Creek built a hog barn on Geidel's property in 2013, court documents state.

On April 16, 2013, Geidel "deeded" a portion of his property to Cedar Creek Feeders, which intended to convert part of his pastureland into a 65-foot-by-131-foot commercial hog confinement barn. The parcel is located northeast of the intersection of Highway 44 and 399th Avenue in Douglas County, about 7 1/2 miles northeast of Armour and less than one-quarter mile north of the Finks' properties. Prior to the transition, there were no commercial hob barns in the vicinity of the Finks' land.

According to court documents, the Douglas County zoning administrator approved Cedar Creek's construction proposal on April 5, 2013, but neither Geidel nor Cedar Creek approached the Finks beforehand.

Herman Fink learned of the construction and sent correspondence to outline his concerns, but Cedar Creek moved forward with construction, which was completed in July 2013. The facility now houses and feeds small pigs before they are moved to another structure.

The Finks content the sight, smell and sound of the facility are "disagreeable, "offensive," "nauseating" and "disconcerting" and say Cedar Creek and Geidel have done nothing to minimize the impact.

The defendants contend they have been "deprived of the use and enjoyment of their residential properties" and that the property values have declined. Furthermore, the plaintiffs charge Geidel and Cedar Creek Feeders with trespassing for allowing the smells to waft onto their land and negligence for failing to utilize "ample alternative locations." They also asked for punitive damages.

Cedar Creek admitted to moving forward with the project after receiving objection from the Finks, but they denied a number of allegations, including the claim the Finks were deprived of the use and enjoyment of their property and that Cedar Creek had ample other options. The company also said it was unable to plant trees to mask the sight, smell or sounds until the ground has fully settled, and landscaping will be performed when the ground allows it.

Geidel denied many of the same claims, adding that he and Cedar Creek had no intention to create a nuisance and the facility is "state of the art." Furthermore, Geidel said any of the plaintiffs' injuries or damages "were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of persons other than (Geidel)."

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday. The defendants are represented by Reed Rasmussen, Eric Kerkvliet and Ross Wright. The plaintiffs are represented by Mike Fink and Christopher Healy.