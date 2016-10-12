350-plus suffer power outage following Wednesday crash

More than 350 people in the Mitchell area are without power following a car crash Wednesday morning.

Crews with Northwestern Energy, based in Mitchell, are working to restore power to approximately 370 customers in Loomis, Letcher and on the west side of Mitchell, following an early-morning car crash, according to Tom Glanzer, spokesman for Northwestern.

Davison County Sheriff Steve Brink said the crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of 252nd Street and 406th Avenue, when a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driven by Jamie Terveen, 39, of Mitchell, entered the south ditch and hit a utility pole, snapping it in half. Terveen claims her purse fell off of the passenger seat, and she reached out to grab it and lost control of the vehicle, Brink said.

The vehicle sustained approximately $10,000 to $15,0000 in damage, Brink said, and he was unclear what it will cost Northwestern to repair the utility pole. But, Brink said, the last time a driver hit and damaged a similar pole, it cost approximately $5,000.

Nobody was injured in the crash.